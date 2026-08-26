No request yet for CJP's India Gate protest on Sept 5, will push for venue change: Police

The Delhi Police has begun making security arrangements ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed September 5 march, citing security and traffic concerns, even as a senior officer on Tuesday said the group is yet to seek permission for the protest.

The CJP is scheduled to hold a protest at India Gate. (PTI)

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On Monday, the CJP announced a peaceful protest march from India Gate to the Delhi police headquarters on Jai Singh Road, alleging that the Centre failed to honour commitments made to the young protesters when the stir at Jantar Mantar was called off last month. The 2.5-km march will see the families of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants who died by suicide and victims of alleged police brutality take part. Students, youth organisations and young citizens from across the country have been invited to participate in the event.

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Delhi Police says no permission sought

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{{^usCountry}} Police had earlier said that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita are already in force in the New Delhi district area where India Gate is located, and that protests and marches are only allowed near Jantar Mantar with prior permission. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police had earlier said that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita are already in force in the New Delhi district area where India Gate is located, and that protests and marches are only allowed near Jantar Mantar with prior permission. {{/usCountry}}

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“The department has not received any request for any march or protest from their side,” said deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma.

A CJP spokesperson said they will be informing the Delhi Police about the protest in the coming days.

An officer asking not to be named said, “There is absolutely no possibility that this protest is legal. India Gate is not a designated site and also huge crowds there will lead to major law and order as well as traffic violations. Also, we do not allow marches in New Delhi due to security issues.”

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Police have now started “chalking out” plans to ensure “nobody” is allowed at India Gate, said one officer, asking not to be named. Two officers told HT that senior police officers, including joint commissioner of police (New Delhi) Nupur Prasad and officers of the New Delhi district, held meetings on Tuesday to assess the proposed protest and maintain security in the area.

Prasad did not respond to HT’s requests for comment.

Delhi Police prepares for CJP's September 5 march

Police said they will also push for a venue change from New Delhi district to Ramleela Maidan or other place, based on the estimated number of protesters.

Delhi Police calls in border forces

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A team at Parliament Street police station has also collected details of the group’s leaders, spokesperson, and other organisers. It is monitoring their social media activity and assessing whether protesters and supporters could travel to Delhi from other states, the first officer quoted above said.

“We have also found families of NEET victims, and other student leaders will join them. We are keeping a check on them. If CJP does not approach us, we will reach out to them. It’s too soon to say but in case there’s mobility from multiple states or groups, our staff is already keeping an intel on social media activities and transport,” said the officer.

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A second officer said they have already “retained” paramilitary force companies to strengthen deployment around India Gate, Parliament Street-PHQ stretch and Connaught Place.

“As of now, Special Branch and other teams are onto estimating the size of the protest. Based on the Tuesday meetings, we have been asked to retain the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and other staff and also call ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) in case there’s a sizable crowd. We have not written to ITBP yet but have informed senior staff beforehand,” the officer said.