Cloudy sky with light rain expected in Delhi: IMD

Delhi is likely to witness generally cloudy sky with light rain on Friday and the maximum temperature is likely to be around 31°C, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minimum temperature is likely to be 23°C.

The minimum temperature on Thursday was 24.2°C, one degree below normal, and maximum temperature was 31.7°C – two degrees above normal.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Friday morning.

The data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 48.

On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI was 57, which is in the satisfactory category.

Also Read: Delhi: Moderate rain with thundershowers to continue a day after monsoon arrival

According to short range forecast by the air quality monitoring centre of the union ministry of earth science, AQI is likely to be within ‘satisfactory’ for the next three days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Tuesday, the union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “AQI today indicates ‘lower end of satisfactory’ air quality. Dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) contributes ~ 65% to PM10. For the next 3 days (16th, 17th, 18th) peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 12-32 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘satisfactory’ due to expected light rain spells. Moderate temperature (~ 30-32°C) and mixing layer height (~2.0 km) maintains moderate ventilation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}