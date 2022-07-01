Delhi: Moderate rain with thundershowers to continue a day after monsoon arrival
A day after monsoon arrival in the national Capital, moderate rain along with thundershowers will continue to prevail on Friday with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 32°C, India’s Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast said.
The maximum temperature on Thursday was 29.4°C degrees Celsius, seven degrees below normal for this time of the year.
Also Read: Cold comfort for a change: Monsoon lands in Delhi
As per IMD’s weekly forecast, much of Delhi is expected to record moderate rainfall on Friday, with the maximum temperature expected to be around 32°C. The minimum temperature on Friday is expected to hover around 24°C.
IMD scientists said they expect rains to continue across northwest India, including Delhi, till July 6, with an ‘orange’ alert currently in place for Saturday, and a ‘yellow alert’ in place for the other days in that interim.
The Met department issues a yellow alert to warn the general public of a weather phenomenon in place, a category that is upgraded to an orange alert, if preventive action is required.
Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Friday morning with the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 8 am reaching 66, as per the data from the Central Pollution Control Board. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI was 116, which was in the moderate category.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.
On Thursday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said that the air quality is likely to stay in the moderate or upper end of the satisfactory category till Sunday on account of rain.
“For the next three days (Friday-Sunday), peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 20-25 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘moderate’ or ‘upper end of satisfactory’ due to expected rain spells. Moderate temperature (~ 35 deg C) and mixing layer height (~ 1.0-1.5 km) maintains moderate ventilation by convection improving air quality,” stated the forecast.
-
Mumbai: Sanjay Raut arrives at ED office for questioning in money laundering case
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656663641614
-
'Will ensure justice...': K'taka minister on reports of two sisters stripped
Karnataka home minister Araga Janendra said Friday he had only just received information about an alleged assault on two women in Anekal, a town in Bengaluru district. The sisters were allegedly stripped and assaulted at their home for failing to pay a debt. Multiple media reports have said the police refused to file a complaint for two days and only did so after videos of the assault were widely shared online.
-
Chhattisgarh: Maoist carrying reward of ₹5 lakh killed in encounter with police
A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on The Maoist, Kamlesh's head was gunned down by Chhattisgarh police in an encounter in Bastar's Sukma district on Friday, police said. The Maoist, Kamlesh was a member of Malenger Area Committee of Darbha Division of CPI (Maoist), police said. On Thursday, neighboring Dantewada police gunned down Denga Deva alias Mahangu Deva, who was a member of Katekalyan Area Committee of CPI (Maoist).
-
Monsoon covers Punjab’s Malwa belt, brings relief for farmers
The first monsoon showers that hit the semi-arid region of south Malwa on Thursday night brought respite for cotton farmers from the deadly whitefly but exposed the ill-preparedness of the civic authorities in the urban areas as several areas in Bathinda town were in knee-deep in water. Also read: Monsoon arrives in Chandigarh tricity, so does misery Low-lying areas, such as Power House Road and Sikri Bazaar, were waterlogged.
-
Mild earthquake in Karnataka's Kodagu, 3rd in a week in state: Report
A mild earthquake was felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district early Friday morning - the third in the past seven days. News agency PTI said locals were woken up at around 1.15 am by a loud noise and tremors that were felt in Sampaje, Guttigaru, Ubaradka, Goonaka, Elimale, Sullia and nearby areas. Officials told PTI a report from the natural disaster monitoring centre is awaited. On Saturday (June 25), a 2.3 quake was recorded.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics