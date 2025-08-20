CM Gupta: No flood threat as Yamuna level will decrease

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said there was no flood-like situation in Delhi after the Yamuna crossed the danger mark and briefly touched 205.95 metres at 4am before receding. Visiting inundated low-lying areas in Yamuna Bazar, she said the river had reached its peak rise of nearly 206 metres but was now under control. “In the morning, there was a possibility that the Yamuna’s water level might touch 206 metres, but now the situation is completely under control. This area is a low-lying part of the Yamuna’s floodplain, so the water reached here but did not advance further. There is no flood-like situation in Delhi. This was the peak water level, and now the water is receding,” Gupta said. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes the stock of the Yamuna floodplains areas after the rise in the water levels of the river at Yamuna Bazaar on Tuesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Gupta added that the situation was being continuously monitored from the control room and that relief and rescue teams were deployed with “full alertness” to handle any emergency. “I want to assure the people of Delhi that the government stands with you at every step. Your safety and convenience are our top priorities, so there is no need to worry,” she said.

The CM, who stepped barefoot into the inundated lanes of Yamuna Bazar and interacted with residents, enquired after their well-being and reiterated that the government was keeping close watch. “The Delhi Government had full preparations in place to deal with any emergency and would extend every possible help to those affected,” she said.

Gupta further noted that the Yamuna’s water level, which had briefly touched close to 206 metres, was now receding. “This settlement lies in the Yamuna’s low-lying floodplain, which is why the water had reached there but had not advanced further. The river had reached its peak rise, and now the water was beginning to recede,” she said. She added that the administration was monitoring developments from the control room, and the water was flowing out as swiftly as it had come in.