Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

CM Gupta: No flood threat as Yamuna level will decrease

ByParas Singh
Published on: Aug 20, 2025 05:16 am IST

The CM, who stepped barefoot into the inundated lanes of Yamuna Bazar and interacted with residents, enquired after their well-being and reiterated that the government was keeping close watch

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said there was no flood-like situation in Delhi after the Yamuna crossed the danger mark and briefly touched 205.95 metres at 4am before receding. Visiting inundated low-lying areas in Yamuna Bazar, she said the river had reached its peak rise of nearly 206 metres but was now under control. “In the morning, there was a possibility that the Yamuna’s water level might touch 206 metres, but now the situation is completely under control. This area is a low-lying part of the Yamuna’s floodplain, so the water reached here but did not advance further. There is no flood-like situation in Delhi. This was the peak water level, and now the water is receding,” Gupta said.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes the stock of the Yamuna floodplains areas after the rise in the water levels of the river at Yamuna Bazaar on Tuesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes the stock of the Yamuna floodplains areas after the rise in the water levels of the river at Yamuna Bazaar on Tuesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Gupta added that the situation was being continuously monitored from the control room and that relief and rescue teams were deployed with “full alertness” to handle any emergency. “I want to assure the people of Delhi that the government stands with you at every step. Your safety and convenience are our top priorities, so there is no need to worry,” she said.

The CM, who stepped barefoot into the inundated lanes of Yamuna Bazar and interacted with residents, enquired after their well-being and reiterated that the government was keeping close watch. “The Delhi Government had full preparations in place to deal with any emergency and would extend every possible help to those affected,” she said.

Gupta further noted that the Yamuna’s water level, which had briefly touched close to 206 metres, was now receding. “This settlement lies in the Yamuna’s low-lying floodplain, which is why the water had reached there but had not advanced further. The river had reached its peak rise, and now the water was beginning to recede,” she said. She added that the administration was monitoring developments from the control room, and the water was flowing out as swiftly as it had come in.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / CM Gupta: No flood threat as Yamuna level will decrease
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On