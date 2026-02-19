CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates DJB projects worth ₹2,100 crore
The chief minister said that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) projects, including laying of new water pipelines, sewer lines and construction of underground reservoirs, will help in solving issues faced by residents
Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several projects of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) worth over ₹2,100 crore in West Delhi’s Todapur.
Among the projects inaugurated, the capacity of the Nilothi–1 sewage treatment plant (STP) has been enhanced from 40 MGD to 60 MGD at a cost of ₹373.21 crore, while the Pappankalan Phase–I STP has been upgraded from 20 MGD to 30 MGD with an investment of ₹225.28 crore.
Old pipelines have been also replaced at Haiderpur (WW-II) in north-west Delhi for ₹50.72 crore, and at Haiderpur (WW-I) covering Pitampura and north-west Delhi at a cost of ₹19.44 crore.
Foundation stones laid
Water supply improvement works were launched in the Chandrawal WTP area under Package 3 with an outlay of ₹990 crore and Package 4 costing ₹268.41 crore.
In addition, household sewer connection projects were initiated in the Begumpur area linked to the Rohini STP at a cost of ₹58 crore, in the Wazirabad area linked to the Coronation Pillar STP with an expenditure of ₹25.15 crore, in the Ranhola area linked to the Nilothi STP costing ₹34.85 crore, and in the Sant Nagar area linked to the Coronation Pillar STP with an outlay of ₹40.21 crore.
Also Read:In one year of BJP govt, how a reset of Centre-state dynamics have helped Delhi
The foundation stone was also laid for the capacity enhancement of the Molarband STP, which will see an increase of 0.67 MGD at a cost of ₹14.71 crore.
CM Gupta also announced a 100% waiver of late payment surcharge for commercial and non-domestic consumers associated with the Delhi Jal Board.
Under this decision, penalties amounting to approximately ₹74,293 crore accumulated over the years for commercial consumers will be fully waived, officials said. This move is expected to enable the Delhi Jal Board to generate nearly ₹285.2 crore in revenue from these consumers.
Addressing the gathering, she said the projects launched on Wednesday will not only enhance water supply capacity but will also play a vital role in making Delhi cleaner and healthier.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSaloni Bhatia
Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.Read More
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.