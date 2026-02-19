CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates DJB projects worth ₹2,100 crore

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several projects of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) worth over ₹2,100 crore in West Delhi’s Todapur. Old pipelines have been also replaced at Haiderpur (WW-II) in north-west Delhi for ₹50.72 crore. (PTI photo)

Among the projects inaugurated, the capacity of the Nilothi–1 sewage treatment plant (STP) has been enhanced from 40 MGD to 60 MGD at a cost of ₹373.21 crore, while the Pappankalan Phase–I STP has been upgraded from 20 MGD to 30 MGD with an investment of ₹225.28 crore.

Old pipelines have been also replaced at Haiderpur (WW-II) in north-west Delhi for ₹50.72 crore, and at Haiderpur (WW-I) covering Pitampura and north-west Delhi at a cost of ₹19.44 crore.

Foundation stones laid

Water supply improvement works were launched in the Chandrawal WTP area under Package 3 with an outlay of ₹990 crore and Package 4 costing ₹268.41 crore.

In addition, household sewer connection projects were initiated in the Begumpur area linked to the Rohini STP at a cost of ₹58 crore, in the Wazirabad area linked to the Coronation Pillar STP with an expenditure of ₹25.15 crore, in the Ranhola area linked to the Nilothi STP costing ₹34.85 crore, and in the Sant Nagar area linked to the Coronation Pillar STP with an outlay of ₹40.21 crore.

The foundation stone was also laid for the capacity enhancement of the Molarband STP, which will see an increase of 0.67 MGD at a cost of ₹14.71 crore.

CM Gupta also announced a 100% waiver of late payment surcharge for commercial and non-domestic consumers associated with the Delhi Jal Board.

Under this decision, penalties amounting to approximately ₹74,293 crore accumulated over the years for commercial consumers will be fully waived, officials said. This move is expected to enable the Delhi Jal Board to generate nearly ₹285.2 crore in revenue from these consumers.

Addressing the gathering, she said the projects launched on Wednesday will not only enhance water supply capacity but will also play a vital role in making Delhi cleaner and healthier.