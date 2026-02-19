In one year of BJP govt, how a reset of Centre-state dynamics have helped Delhi

When the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the February 2025 Delhi assembly elections, it marked more than just a change of guard in the Capital. For the first time since 2013, the same party was in power both at the Centre and in Delhi, fundamentally altering the tone and mechanics of governance in the National Capital Territory (NCT) as city residents have experienced in recent history. In contrast, the past year has seen fewer public flashpoints. Court cases initiated by the previous dispensation against the Centre and the LG have been withdrawn. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

The past decade in particular, Delhi’s administration had been defined by friction between the elected government and the lieutenant governor (LG), who represents the Union government. With the BJP now governing both layers, officials and observers say the Capital has entered a phase of closer coordination, quicker decision-making and reduced political confrontation.

A reset in Centre–state dynamics Delhi occupies a unique constitutional position. It is a Union Territory, where key powers – especially over services, land and police – rest with the Centre and are exercised through the LG. “At the same time, as the National Capital Territory, it has an elected chief minister and cabinet responsible for subjects such as health, education and transport. This dual structure makes alignment crucial,” said constitutional expert and former Delhi Assembly secretary SK Sharma. “It becomes critical for both governments to be on the same page.”

During the tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), public disagreements with successive LGs were frequent, often spilling into courtrooms and press conferences. Disputes ranged from the implementation of pollution-control measures such as odd-even schemes and cloud seeding trials to foreign training visits for teachers.

Sharma argued that such confrontations slowed administrative processes. “We have seen a lot of friction and head-on collision between the Centre and Delhi government on several issues, ultimately affecting development work. Proposals took time for scrutiny and approval. Central schemes were not fully embraced. That affected delivery,” he said.

In contrast, the past year has seen fewer public flashpoints. Court cases initiated by the previous dispensation against the Centre and the LG have been withdrawn. Officials say routine files move faster, with less back-and-forth between departments and Lok Niwas. “I would say this is good for Delhi, as the government now has the freedom to act and gets authorisation for its work,” he said.

Financial integration and institutional ties One of the clearest indicators of the reset has been financial coordination. On January 5, the Delhi government signed a memorandum of understanding with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), enabling the central bank to act as Delhi’s banker, debt manager and financial agent.

The arrangement facilitates market borrowings through state development loans, professional cash management and automatic investment of surplus funds. Finance department officials said this reduces reliance on higher-cost borrowing and aligns Delhi’s treasury operations more closely with the national system.

In the 2026–27 Union Budget, capital transfers to Union Territories with legislatures – Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry – were more than doubled, from ₹6,275 crore to ₹15,380 crore. While Delhi’s final allocation is pending, officials expect a significant boost for infrastructure.