HT archive: When Zidane saw red and headbutted Italy’s Materazzi in Fifa World Cup 2006 final

Italy and France squared off for the FIFA World Cup in the warmth of Berlin in July, under the floodlights of the German capital’s iconic Olympiastadion. For much of the final, France stifled Italy –– the Azzurri did not manage a single shot on target from open play all match.

Zinedine Zidane began life as a footballer on the streets of La Castellane, the tough suburb of Marseille where he grew up. He ended it as a street fighter in one of Europe’s most historic stadiums, in front of a worldwide audience of millions.

But the only sniff at goal Italy managed was enough for them to equalise minutes later. Hulking centre-back Marco Materazzi, then 33, powered in a header from an Andrea Pirlo corner in the 19th minute, his second biggest contribution to the match. He would be involved in a more important header later.

In any case, Zidane had powered Les Bleus through the tournament, swatting aside pre-tournament concerns that their squad was too old and filled with the ageing remnants of the 1998 World Cup-winning squad. After all, six key first-team players from 1998 were just as important in 2006. Zidane, Lilian Thuram and Claude Makelele came out of retirement at manager Raymond Domenech’s insistence.

Zidane , then 34, opened the scoring with a signature panenka (chipped) penalty, his third in the tournament. That would not be the biggest mark he left on the final.

Italy shaded a cagey first half — striker Luca Toni rattled the crossbar with a header — before France took control after the break, pressing forward as the Azzurri dropped deeper. Chances came and went at both ends: a Henry shot saved, a Toni header ruled out for offside, and penalty appeals waved away. As legs tired and the match crept into extra time and then toward a shootout, the game produced its last piece of real sporting drama — a soaring Zidane header in the 104th minute that Gianluigi Buffon somehow clawed over the bar, denying the great man a fairytale winner in the final act of his career.

Six minutes later, the Frenchman had a momentary lapse of reason that would tarnish his glittering legacy.

Zidane and Materazzi were trundling back upfield. After a brief exchange of words, Zidane turned and drove his head into the Italian’s chest. Materazzi collapsed with all the theatricality he could muster. The referee foisted out his red card, cutting through the din in a stunned stadium. The Real Madrid midfield legend left the pitch for the last time, walking past the World Cup trophy, hanging his head .

Minutes later, Italy won the final in a penalty shootout, with Materazzi converting his spot-kick. Zidane’s consolation came in the form of the Golden Ball.

A day after the match, Zidane’s agent Alain Migliaccio said that the headbutt was provoked by something “very grave” which he would reveal when calmer in one or two days. “I know Zizou well and he’ll not reveal what Materazzi said to him but he’ll in one or two days’ time explain why he had such a reaction. When he’s calmer, he’ll speak,” he said.

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Zidane is believed to have apologised to his teammates after his headbutt led to a send-off and possibly cost France the World Cup. His teammate Jean-Alain Boumsong told Sky Sports that Zidane apologised to them for being sent off, adding: “Yes, yes of course. He’s very disappointed to have made that fault.”

Despite everything, French President Jacques Chirac hailed Zidane as a “football genius” at a lunch for the French team the next day. “You’re a virtuoso, a genius of world football, you’re also a man of heart, of commitment and of conviction,” he said. “That’s why France admires you and loves you.”