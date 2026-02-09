BJP government in Delhi marks one year with roll-out of e-buses

At the event, Nabin said the expansion of the e-bus fleet reflected the outcome of what he described as “decisive governance” in the city. “The people of Delhi have given a historic mandate and formed a strong government. On the completion of one year, I thank them for their trust,” he said.

He also lauded the Delhi government’s efforts over the past year to clean the Yamuna. “When intent is right and leadership is decisive, availability of funds can never be an impediment to development,” he said.

CM Gupta, meanwhile, said the addition of 500 e-buses at one time was “unprecedented” in Delhi’s public transport history. “With their induction, the total number of electric buses in Delhi has crossed 4,000, establishing the city with the largest electric bus fleet in the country,” she said.

The CM also said the government plans to further scale up the fleet in the coming years. “Our target is to increase the number of electric buses to 7,500 by the end of 2026 and 14,000 by 2028.”

Also read: Delhi’s houses: The subconscious of a Capital, chronicled in its residences

She added that the government will soon introduce a comprehensive electric vehicle policy aimed at promoting clean fuel in transport. Referring to the government’s first year in office, the CM pointed out that February 8, 2025, marked a turning point when the BJP formed a majority in Delhi after 27 years.

“From that day, a new foundation for Delhi’s development was laid,” she said, adding that over the past 365 days, the administration has also prioritised resolving long-pending issues.

CM Gupta then said that the newly launched Delhi to Panipat e-bus service will provide “safe, convenient and pollution-free travel” to commuters between the two regions. According to officials, the inter-state service covers around 86km single way and passes through key locations such as the Delhi and Haryana Singhu borders, Rai, Bahalgarh, Murthal, Ganaur, Samalkha and Panipat.

Officials said multiple trips will be started in the morning and evening from both Delhi and Panipat.

Also read: Delhi CM clears ₹1,200 crore grant for DTC

Later in the ceremony, she also spoke about measures related to transport reforms and financial management of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). She said the previous government had left the transport utility with accumulated losses, while the present administration was taking steps to modernise operations and improve services.

“Correcting years of mismanagement will take time, but we are committed to building a modern and reliable public transport system,” she said.

Delhi transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, also at the event, said the new buses will strengthen the city’s public transport network. “This historic step will modernise Delhi’s transport system and move the city in a clean and pollution-free direction,” he said.

Officials said the expansion of electric buses fleet was part of a wider strategy to reduce vehicular emissions, improve commuter comfort and strengthen public transport accessibility.