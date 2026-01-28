The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government will mark its first anniversary in power in mid-February with the launch of several public initiatives, including a recreational cruise on the Yamuna, and a unified smart card system for the Capital’s public transport network, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Delhi govt plans to launch multiple new projects to mark one-year anniversary

The chief minister’s office has asked all department heads to share a list of their achievements in the last year and present a list of projects nearing completion, they said. Chief minister Rekha Gupta is scheduled to review all major ongoing projects on Wednesday.

“The milestone will be marked with a celebration, but the government plans to commemorate the anniversary with substantive project launches rather than ceremonial pomp. The plans are likely to be firmed up in the next week,” said one official privy with the planning.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi last February after a gap of 27 years, with the CM and ministers assuming office on February 20. The upcoming launches are positioned as deliverables from the administration’s first year, focusing on mobility, tourism, and digital infrastructure.

A key highlight of the anniversary is the planned launch of a recreational Yamuna cruise service scheduled for March, said another official. The 40-seater boat was dispatched from Mumbai through railways on Monday, and is likely to reach Delhi in five to six days, the official said. “After engine installation and final technical work, trial runs will commence once other technical work are completed. The construction of jetties is currently underway,” the official said.

The one-hour cruise will operate between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, covering a 5-kilometre stretch of the Yamuna, offering passengers panoramic views of the ghats and the natural landscape in the city’s north.

Another significant rollout is the expected launch of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) system, branded locally with “Saheli” smart cards for women.

The project aims to introduce a unified, digital ticketing system across Delhi’s public transport network. According to officials, card-reading machines have already been installed in all DTC and cluster buses in the city and pilot testing is underway. Once operational, the system will allow commuters to use a single payment instrument across buses, the Delhi Metro, and other integrated transport.

“We have empanelled three banks for issuing these cards and other integration work is going on. We are also at the final stages of identifying the centres where the cards will be made available,” said another official.

The cards will come in three categories: a Pink “Saheli” card for women and transgender residents, a Blue card for general commuters, and an Orange card for monthly pass holders, including students and senior citizens.

The evening tour on Delhi Darshan buses to iconic tourist sites like Bharat Mandapam, War Memorial and the Pradhanmantri Sanghrahalaya that is in the works may also be one of the projects to be launched. “The nine-metre electric buses are likely to be donned in purple colour and adorned with images of Signature Bridge and Bharat Mandapam will mainly target foreign tourists,” said the other official.

Further expansions include the addition of over 200 electric buses, a potential new interstate route to Panipat, smart classrooms in government schools, and more than 100 new Aayushman Aarogya Mandir health centres.