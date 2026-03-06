CM Rekha Gupta lays foundation for ₹3-crore foot overbridge near Ladakh Budh Vihar

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a foot overbridge (FOB) to be constructed near Ladakh Budh Vihar on Outer Ring Road in Kashmere Gate at an estimated cost of ₹3 crore. Chief minister Rekha Gupta during the foundation stone–laying ceremony for a foot overbridge near Ladakh Buddha Vihar at Monastery Market. (PTI)

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said the project marks an important step towards fulfilling the long-standing demand of area residents for more convenient and safe travel options.

“Delhi is the mirror of the nation, harbouring people of different states and cultures for years, spreading Lord Buddha’s teachings of harmony and compassion,” said Gupta, adding that the FOB’s design would reflect Ladakhi architecture so that the structure not only facilitates movement but also reflects the cultural identity and traditions of the area and its residents.

The CM assured residents of Ladakh Budh Vihar Colony that her government is working towards resolving other issues in the colony and that necessary directions will be issued to departments, notably to address encroachment, expand civic facilities, and develop the temple premises within the locality.

Meanwhile, PWD minister Pravesh Verma reaffirmed the government’s commitment to developing more such facilities across the capital to make everyday life easier and more secure for citizens.

“Resolving daily issues is our priority. The FOB is important for the convenience and safety of residents in that area,” Verma said.

The programme was attended by Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal along with other dignitaries.