CM Shri Schools received over 50K applications in 4 days, says Delhi Education minister

Education Minister Ashish Sood said on Tuesday that the newly launched CM Shri Schools have received over 50,000 applications in four days after the admissions commenced on August 15. The entrance exam for classes six to eight will take place on September 6.

“Parents showed strong trust and enthusiasm, submitting 14,928 applications for Class 6; 15,114 for Class 7; and 20,762 for Class 8,” Sood said.

The Delhi government had announced in the 2025-26 Delhi budget that ₹100 crore have been earmarked for setting up 60 new CM Shri Schools for the upcoming session and these schools will be fully compliant with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, implementing the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023. Later the list was expanded, and in May, education minister announced that a total of 75 CM-Shri schools were going to be launched.

Subsequently, chief minister Rekha Gupta in June had said that CM-Shri schools will be equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and experiential learning models.

According to DoE, the last date for submissions for admission is August 22, 2025. The entrance exam, for classes six to eight, will now take place on September 6, instead of August 30, the directorate had stated.