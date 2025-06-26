Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

CM, Union minister inaugurate exhibition on Emergency at CP

ByAheli Das
Jun 26, 2025 07:54 AM IST

Calling the Emergency the darkest chapter in India’s democratic journey, CM Gupta criticised the actions of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s government as cruel and dictatorial

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and Union housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday inaugurated an exhibition at Central Park in Connaught Place, to mark the 50th anniversary of the declaration of Emergency on June 25, 1975.

Union home minister Amit Shah, Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishaw, Delhi Lt. governor VK Saxena and Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta during an event on ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’, marking the imposition of Emergency by former prime minister Indira Gandhi on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Union home minister Amit Shah, Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishaw, Delhi Lt. governor VK Saxena and Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta during an event on ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’, marking the imposition of Emergency by former prime minister Indira Gandhi on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Observed as “Samvidhan Hatya Diwas”, the exhibition showcased rare and previously unpublished documents, including detention orders of political leaders such as former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former Jan Sangh president Balraj Madhok. Organised by the Delhi government’s Archives Department, the exhibition featured official records, press clippings, and photographs from the 21-month Emergency period.

Calling the Emergency the darkest chapter in India’s democratic journey, CM Gupta criticised the actions of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s government as cruel and dictatorial. “Lakhs were jailed without cause. There was no appeal, no hearing—only fear,” she said.

She also took aim at the Congress party, accusing its leaders of hypocrisy: “Today they carry the Constitution in their pockets, yet they were the ones who violated it.”

Gupta concluded with a pledge that India would never again tolerate such authoritarianism, and praised the present government for its commitment to democratic values.

Delhi minister of art and culture Kapil Mishra, was also present at the event, said the documents provided “clear evidence of the murder of democracy,” and noted this was the first time many had been made public.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, several cabinet ministers, and senior officials also attended the event.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / CM, Union minister inaugurate exhibition on Emergency at CP
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On