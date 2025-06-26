CM, Union minister inaugurate exhibition on Emergency at CP

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and Union housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday inaugurated an exhibition at Central Park in Connaught Place, to mark the 50th anniversary of the declaration of Emergency on June 25, 1975. Union home minister Amit Shah, Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishaw, Delhi Lt. governor VK Saxena and Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta during an event on ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’, marking the imposition of Emergency by former prime minister Indira Gandhi on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Observed as “Samvidhan Hatya Diwas”, the exhibition showcased rare and previously unpublished documents, including detention orders of political leaders such as former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former Jan Sangh president Balraj Madhok. Organised by the Delhi government’s Archives Department, the exhibition featured official records, press clippings, and photographs from the 21-month Emergency period.

Calling the Emergency the darkest chapter in India’s democratic journey, CM Gupta criticised the actions of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s government as cruel and dictatorial. “Lakhs were jailed without cause. There was no appeal, no hearing—only fear,” she said.

She also took aim at the Congress party, accusing its leaders of hypocrisy: “Today they carry the Constitution in their pockets, yet they were the ones who violated it.”

Gupta concluded with a pledge that India would never again tolerate such authoritarianism, and praised the present government for its commitment to democratic values.

Delhi minister of art and culture Kapil Mishra, was also present at the event, said the documents provided “clear evidence of the murder of democracy,” and noted this was the first time many had been made public.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, several cabinet ministers, and senior officials also attended the event.