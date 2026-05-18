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CNG crosses 80 in Delhi-NCR; auto, taxi drivers call it ‘unbearable financial burden’

CNG in Delhi will now cost ₹80.09 per kg, while in NCR cities of Noida/ Greater Noida and Ghaziabad (UP), as well as Gurugram (Haryana), it will cost ₹85.12/kg.

Updated on: May 18, 2026 05:31 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia
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With a second price rise in 48 hours, the cost of compressed natural gas (CNG) in the national capital crossed 80 per kilogram on Sunday, triggering anger among auto and taxi unions in particular, who called it an “unbearable financial burden” and demanded a rollback or fare revision by the government.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd hiked CNG by Re 1 on Sunday, closely following the 2 per kg hike announced on Friday.(Praful Gangurde/Hindustan Times)

Indraprastha Gas Ltd hiked CNG by Re 1 on Sunday, closely following the 2 per kg hike announced on Friday.

“The revision in retail prices of CNG has been effected only to marginally offset the impact of increase in input gas cost along with steep appreciation of USD,” it said in a statement.

ALSO READ | With CNG price hiked again, autodrivers in Noida seek hike in fares

CNG in the national capital will now cost 80.09 per kg, while in the NCR cities of Noida/ Greater Noida and Ghaziabad (UP), as well as Gurugram (Haryana), it will cost 85.12/kg.

“Either the increased CNG prices should be rolled back immediately or fares of auto-rickshaws and taxis should be revised so that drivers can survive,” he said.

The union leader also demanded the formation of a welfare board for auto and taxi drivers, a promise that was part of the BJP manifesto.

ALSO READ | LPG supply, strategic oil reserve: PM Modi’s Abu Dhabi visit bolsters ties

Kishan Verma, president of All Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress, said the latest hike would directly impact both drivers and commuters. “The government should either increase fares or withdraw the CNG price hike keeping public interest in mind,” he said.

Autorickshaw fares were last revised in 2023 under the Aam Aadmi Party government from 25 to 30 for the first 1.5km. The rate of every subsequent kilometre of the journey was raised to 11 from 9.50.

The fare of taxis was last revised in 2023. Prior to that, the price hike was effected in 2013.

State-run oil companies also raised pump prices of petrol and diesel by 3 per litre each across the country on Friday.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

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