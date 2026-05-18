With CNG price hiked again, autodrivers in Noida seek hike in fares

New Delhi The price of compressed natural gas (CNG) was hiked a second time in 48 hours on Sunday, raising the cost to ₹88.7 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. Kishan Verma, president of All Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress, said the latest hike would directly impact both drivers and commuters. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

A taxi and autorickshaw drivers union said the drivers, many of whom rely on CNG-run vehicles for their livelihood, will decide whether to hike the price of journeys at a meeting next week.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd hiked CNG by ₹1 on Sunday in the Capital, closely on the back of the ₹2 per kg hike announced on Friday.

“The revision in retail prices of CNG has been effected only to marginally offset the impact of increase in input gas cost along with steep appreciation of USD,” it said in a statement.

The price of piped natural gas (PNG) supplied to households remains unchanged.

Lal Babu, president of the Noida Auto Union, said, “The CNG price keeps increasing; we will approach the Noida transport department to revise our fares. It is hard for auto drivers to sustain themselves amid such inflation. Auto fares in Noida have not been increased since 2015. We will raise this issue.”

He demanded that fares on a par with Delhi, where drivers charge ₹30 for the first one-and-a-half kilometres and ₹11 per subsequent kilometre. He said that the association has repeatedly submitted memorandums in this regard but to no avail.

In the Capital, the CNG will now cost ₹80.09 per kg.

The consecutive hikes drew criticism from unions representing autorickshaw and taxi drivers in the Capital.

Rajender Soni, general secretary of the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union, said the repeated increase in fuel prices was putting an “unbearable financial burden” on drivers already struggling with inflation and rising vehicle maintenance costs.

Soni said the union has sought time to meet chief minister Rekha Gupta and the transport minister to press for relief measures. “Either the increased CNG prices should be rolled back immediately or fares of auto-rickshaws and taxis should be revised so that drivers can survive,” he said.

The union leader also demanded the formation of a welfare board for auto and taxi drivers, a promise that was part of the BJP manifesto.

Kishan Verma, president of All Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress, said the latest hike would directly impact both drivers and commuters. “The government should either increase fares or withdraw the CNG price hike keeping public interest in mind,” he said.

(With Inputs from Arun Singh)