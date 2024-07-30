Coaching centre deaths: Delhi HC likely to hear plea seeking high level probe panel

The Delhi high court is likely to hear tomorrow a plea seeking constitution of a high-level committee to probe the tragic death of three students in a waterlogged basement of a coaching centre at Old Rajendra Nagar. The petition was mentioned before a bench of acting chief justice Manmohan and justice Tushar Rao Gedela on Tuesday. (File)

The plea, filed by advocate Rudra Vikram Singh representing Kutumb, an organisation working for social causes in the Capital, was mentioned before a bench of acting chief justice Manmohan and justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

“Have it tomorrow if an order (is passed by Registry) by 12.30,” the court said.

The petition underscored that the negligence had resulted in the death of three young aspirants. “Losing the life of citizens time and again due to negligence of the Respondents (Delhi government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Delhi Development Authority) is clear violation of Article 21 of the Constitution of India guaranteed to the citizens of India,” the petition said.

It also sought probe against the Municipal Commission of Delhi (MCD) officers who failed to act on the complaint sent by a student regarding illegal functioning of the library in the said coaching centre and also constitute a district level committee in each district of Delhi to probe and find out illegal commercial construction in their respective districts.

The incident happened around 6.35pm on Saturday after rainwater filled the basement of the coaching centre. Police and fire department officials received a call at around 7.10pm. Water was immediately pumped out from the basement, but a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team had to be called as the rescuers needed divers to reach the students. The basement in question had been marked as a parking and storage area as per the building plan submitted to get a no objection certificate (NOC) but was used as a library.