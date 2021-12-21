Cold wave persists in Delhi, but IMD says mercury may rise soon

Parts of the national capital recorded cold wave conditions for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with Safdarjung, Delhi’s base observatory, recording a minimum of 4 degrees Celsius (°C) – four notches below normal. Mercury dipped even further at Ayanagar and Lodhi Road weather stations, dropping down to 3.8°C and 3.7°C, respectively.

Delhi had recorded its coldest morning of the season so far on Monday, when Safdarjung recorded a low of 3.2°C.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the impact of three successive active western disturbances may cause cold wave conditions to abate across northern India from Wednesday onwards, with the minimum temperature expected to rise to 7°C in Delhi by Thursday. IMD has also forecast a spell of rain on December 27.

“We had been forecasting that the spell between December 18 and 21 will be the most severe so far this winter season and cold wave conditions will come to an end due to a series of western disturbances. The western disturbance on December 22 will be feeble and may raise minimum and maximum temperatures by a degree or so. We will then see another weak western disturbance from December 24 onwards which could lead to cloudy skies over Delhi. However, a third western disturbance from December 26 onwards will be the most active and is likely to bring rain to Delhi on December 27,” said R.K Jenamani, scientist at IMD.

On Tuesday, Delhi’s saw a maximum temperature of 22.4°C, a degree above normal. This is expected to touch 23°C by Wednesday and 24°C on Thursday, but Jenamani said it could drop sharply from December 26-28.

“The minimum temperature will start rising and could touch 10°C by December 27, but rain and cloudy conditions could lead to a cold day. The third western disturbance is likely to influence Delhi-NCR from December 26-29,” he added

The weather department declares a cold day if the maximum temperature is 4.5 degrees below normal. It announces a cold wave if the day’s low is either 4.5 degrees below normal, or below 4°C . IMD said the criteria for a cold wave was satisfied at Lodhi road, Safdarjung and Ayanagar stations on Tuesday as per the IMD.

IMD has predicted shallow fog in the early hours of Wednesday, with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering between 5°C and 23°C.

Last December, the lowest minimum recorded during the month was 3.3°C -- recorded on the last day of the month. In 2019, it fell down to 2.4°C on December 28, while in 2018, it fell down to 2.6°C on December 29.