Use greener buses on NCR routes from Nov 1, CAQM urges states

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has asked states that run buses in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to phase out older buses and ensure that only those that run on CNG or electric power, or conform to the new BS-VI emission norms, operate from November 1. The curbs, by the panel that has the legal prerogative to take steps in order to reduce air pollution, will come into effect around the time when air quality typically plunges to its worst levels due to calm pre-winter weather and farm fires. (PTI)

In a letter, seen by HT, addressed to officials in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, CAQM on Wednesday said the transport sector contributed significantly to the overall air pollution in NCR, especially during winter. It added that a well-established, efficient, and clean public transport system, particularly for intercity and intracity bus travel, will likely abate air pollution in the region.

It said a series of meetings on the matter were held recently, where the states agreed to acquiring new BS-VI and electric buses. A medium-term deadline of June 2026 was set by the agency to make the bus fleet only electric and CNG and a deadline of June 2028 to make them largely electric.

BS-VI refers to the Bharat Stage VI emission standards. This is the latest category of emission norms for vehicles in India and is applicable for all new vehicles and categories manufactured since April 2020. The norms look to regulate tailpipe emissions for vehicles for pollutants like particulate matter, SOx and NOx, carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons and methane among others.

“With effect from November 1, 2023, please ensure all buses originating from the NCR... to Delhi are either electric vehicles (EVs) or CNG or BS-VI diesel. There should be a plan and target to achieve that all buses originating or terminating in NCR run only on CNG or electric mode by June 2026...,” said the CAQM letter dated July 19 said.

CAQM member secretary Arvind Nautiyal said in the letter that they held a series of meetings with the transport departments of the respective states to develop a detailed action plan.

Data shared by CAQM in the letter showed that Haryana has plans to procure 1,313 new BS VI diesel buses in 2023-24, which will replace the old BS-III and BS-IV buses.

These older buses will be relocated to non-NCR bus depots.

Likewise, the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation plans to procure 590 buses this year to transform its current fleet while UP plans to induct 955 new BS VI buses in 3-4 years.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government said it will continue to procure electric buses according to the state’s EV policy.

A Delhi transport department official said the issue of diesel buses coming to Delhi has been flagged in several interstate meetings in the past. “It is estimated that there are around 4,000 to 5,000 diesel buses arriving in Delhi every day. This is adding additional pollution to the city,” the official said.

Experts said that while the transition to a cleaner transport option is a good move, it needs to be a quick one to be effective.

“If we look at Delhi’s situation 20 years back when it was asked to induct CNG buses, this technology did not exist in India. Now we have EV infrastructure. Instead of buying CNG or BS VI buses, we should buy electric buses,” said Amit Bhatt, managing director (India), International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT).

Referring to a recent analysis by ICCT, where researchers found that the real-world emissions of Euro VI buses – the European equivalent of India’s BS VI — was beyond permissible standards in terms of nitrogen oxides, Bhatt said, “This shows even though BS VI diesel buses are cleaner, they still have a combustion source and over time, their real-world emissions will be higher than the standards.”

