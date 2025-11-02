‘Commit to make Delhi clean and safe’: CM Rekha Gupta on Foundation Day

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday hailed India’s diverse population coming together to form the Capital’s melting-pot population, on the occasion of Delhi Foundation Day celebrations at the Red Fort. Addressing the public as part of the “Meri Dilli Mera Desh- Unity in Diversity” event, she said that the “ancient walls of the Red Fort” stood as a witness to Delhi’s strength of diverse demography, which reflects “true Indian spirit”. CM Rekha Gupta with LG VK Saxena and other leaders at the Red Fort on Saturday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The Red Fort was lit up in an array of colours on the occasion, as public and elected representatives came together to mark the occasion.

“We all have come from different states and made Delhi our home, While we must continue to respect and love our native states, we should never forget that Delhi is also ours-- and this country is ours,” said CM Rekha Gupta. “Our commitment is to make Delhi a clean, safe, cultural and globally leading capital in tourism,” she said.

The event was jointly organised by the department of education and sports, and the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Corporation (DTTDC). It started with a 10-minute-long historical documentary on Delhi followed by cultural performances of different states that shared their foundation day with the Capital, including Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Chhattisgarh. Nearly 220 students from different schools of Delhi participated in the cultural programmes held at the event. Among the highlights were the Mohiniyattam from Kerala, tribal dances from Chhattisgarh and folk songs from Madhya Pradesh.

Besides the cultural performances, a light and sound show, a multi-cuisine food festival, and a live concert by singer B Praak were big hits among the public.

The event was also attended by Delhi cabinet ministers Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra.

Home minister Ashish Sood said that with this initiative, the government aims to celebrate “unity in diversity that Delhi reflects”. He also highlighted the contribution made by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to unify India and called Delhi a living example of his efforts.

“This initiative sends a strong message to Delhi’s students, artists, volunteers, and citizens that Delhi is not just the capital of Delhiites but the Capital of the entire nation,” Sood said. “This is the soul of Delhi, to help, to unite, and to move forward, and this is our true identity that has made India the capital of unity and courage,” Sood said.

The food and heritage walk has been organised to connect citizens with Delhi’s diverse cuisines and encourage local artisans and entrepreneurs, Sood said.

Tourism minister Kapil Mishra said that “Meri Dili, Mera Desh” is an emotion that highlights devotion towards Delhi and the country. “’Meri Dilli, Mera Desh’ is not merely a slogan, but a sentiment-- a reflection of pride, responsibility, and devotion toward our city and our nation,” Mishra said.