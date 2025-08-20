Conduct fresh inspection of Delhi’s Satpula Lake: NGT directs DPCC

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to carry out a fresh inspection of Satpula Lake near south Delhi’s Saket, following conflicting reports on sewage discharge in the water body. The DPCC, in its report on June 26, attached an analysis report of the water samples, stating it was not meeting the mandated norms.

Noting different reports submitted by the DPCC and Delhi development Authority (DDA), a bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said while DPCC’s submission has flagged poor water quality and a non-functional sewage treatment plant (STP) next to the lake, the DDA report has claimed the lake is in good condition with only treated water being released. Subsequently, the tribunal has asked DPCC to verify the STP’s performance, test water samples, and examine whether untreated sewage is entering the lake and subsequently share fresh data.

The NGT had taken suo motu cognisance of an April 2024 news article, which mentioned sewage was entering the river. A subsequent inspection by the DPCC in May had said the lake was found to be “highly eutrophic” and requires attention. Eutrophic water bodies are those that exhibit high algal bloom due to nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus entering in large quantities, resulting in a byproduct of sewage.

The DPCC, in its report on June 26, attached an analysis report of the water samples, stating it was not meeting the mandated norms. DDA’s report submitted on April 21 had said there was no sewage contamination and the sewage from the drain was being treated by an STP.

“In view of the above contradictory material on record, we direct the DPCC to carry out the spot inspection, ascertain the status of performance of the STP, get the sample analysis of treated water discharged from the STP as well as sample analysis of lake water, and also find out if the STP has any by-pass permitting untreated sewage to be discharged in the lake,” the bench said in its order dated August 12.

The bench has also directed the DPCC to ascertain if the STP exists in a green area. If it does, how was permission for the same granted. The DPCC has been given six weeks’ time to file a fresh report in the matter.