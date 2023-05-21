Congress leader's ‘rude, uses bad language’ barb at Arvind Kejriwal amid Delhi govt vs Centre

Amid the bitter tussle over control of administrative services in Delhi, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has hit out at Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that the chief minister is “stuck so deep in corruption”. Dikshit also claimed that Kejriwal could be the first elected chief minister to go to jail over corruption charges against the Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference on the ordinance passed by the Centre.(ANI file)

“It's a failed government of Kejriwal. He's stuck so deep in corruption that any day for the first time in the history of this country, an elected CM will go to jail for 8-10 days. The problem is that there is no CM who is more rude. You ask anyone in Delhi or LG, no one likes to speak to him (CM) as he uses bad language,” news agency ANI quoted the Congress leader as saying.

On Friday, the Centre promulgated the ordinance creating a National Capital Civil Service Authority to deal with service conditions, transfer and posting of officials, seen as a move to wrest back control after the May 11 Supreme Court's ruling that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over services except for public order, police and land.

On Saturday, Kejriwal alleged the ordinance was “unconstitutional” and a “direct challenge” to the Supreme Court. It's an “insult” to and contempt of the apex court, Kejriwal claimed, even as the Bharatiya Janata Party asserted that the measure was in consonance with the Constitution and in line with the top court's observations.

Central government sources said it was forced to promulgate the ordinance because of the Delhi government's regular "instigation" and "acrimonious attacks" on the Centre and the city's unique character.

Nitish Kumar assures Kejriwal support amid tussle

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday met Kejriwal at the latter's residence and extended “complete support” over the issue. Kumar was accompanied by his deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Cong leader offers Sheila Dikshit's advice to Kejriwal

Congress leader Ajay Maken offered a piece of advice to Kejriwal that he got from former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit. Officers are with no one; offer tea and pakodas when needed and to stand firm when required, Maken wrote in a long Twitter post.

“Engage with officers respectfully, hold dialogues, and persuade them for Delhi's advancement. They will certainly align with your vision if it's sincere,” Maken wrote.

Kejriwal summoned officers at “ungodly” hours and used harsh words, Ajay Maken said. “It's crucial to recognize that such behaviour only contributes to the city's distress,” Maken said.

