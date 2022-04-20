Congress set to take action against former Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar
The Congress is set to initiate disciplinary action against former Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar for going against “party lines”, said sources on Tuesday.
According to sources, Jakhar could be expelled for up to six years for giving a strong message to the party. Similar action is expected against veteran Kerala leader KV Thomas, who too was put on notice by the party’s disciplinary action committee on April 11.
The disciplinary committee is expected to meet in the next 72 hours to decide the fate of the two senior party leaders. Both were given one week to respond to the notices. While Jakhar chose not to reply as the deadline ended on Monday, Thomas has sent his clarification to the committee headed by veteran leader AK Antony, it is learnt.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary had written to party president Sonia Gandhi, seeking disciplinary action against Jakhar. A three-time former MLA from Abohar and former MP from Gurdaspur, Jakhar was accused of “anti-party statements” during the recently held state assembly elections and alleged “derogatory” remarks against former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.
-
AAP MP promises SYL water to Haryana, draws Punjab Oppn ire
Rajya Sabha member Sushil Gupta of the Aam Aadmi Party triggered a political storm in Punjab after he said that waters from the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal will reach Haryana's fields if his party comes to power in the state. Gupta, who is the AAP's Haryana affairs in-charge, on Tuesday claimed that his party will form the government in Haryana and “water” will reach every field in the state in 2025.
-
Lucknow’s Gudamba firing incident follow-up: Six arrested, six cops suspended after CM highlights matter
Six people were arrested on Tuesday for firing on a group of youths in a car after chasing them for over a kilometre under the Gudamba police station limits on Sunday, police officials said. On Tuesday, Lucknow commissioner of police DK Thakur suspended six police personnel including inspector in-charge of Gudamba police station, Satish Sahu, two sub-inspectors – Mohd Mahroof and Satish Kumar – as well as two constables.
-
Indian women’s softball team to debut at XIX Asiad
S.raju@htlive.com MEERUT The Indian women's softball team is all set to make its debut at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 through a wildcard entry. Speaking about the development, Softball Association of India's first elected woman president Neetal Narang said that the international body, Softball Asia, considered and approved the Indian women team's entry during the Softball Asia executive committee meeting held in February, this year.
-
Navjot Sidhu calls expelled ex-MLA Dhiman ‘asset’; announces to hold dist-level rallies from November
Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday said expelled former MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman was a 'political asset'. Addressing a press conference in Bathinda, Sidhu said he was fighting a battle to protect the interests of Punjab and boost the morale of the party workers. Prior to media interaction, Sidhu held a meeting with Congress leaders and workers at a hotel in Bathinda for nearly two hours.
-
SAD questions AAP MP’s claims over river waters
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to clarify the statement given by Aam Aadmi Party MP Sushil Gupta that Punjab's river waters would flow to each and every field in Haryana. “I urge (Punjab chief minister) Bhagwant Mann to clear his position,” added Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.
