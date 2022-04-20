Congress set to take action against former Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar

The Congress is set to initiate disciplinary action against former Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar for going against “party lines”, said sources on Tuesday.

According to sources, Jakhar could be expelled for up to six years for giving a strong message to the party. Similar action is expected against veteran Kerala leader KV Thomas, who too was put on notice by the party’s disciplinary action committee on April 11.

The disciplinary committee is expected to meet in the next 72 hours to decide the fate of the two senior party leaders. Both were given one week to respond to the notices. While Jakhar chose not to reply as the deadline ended on Monday, Thomas has sent his clarification to the committee headed by veteran leader AK Antony, it is learnt.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary had written to party president Sonia Gandhi, seeking disciplinary action against Jakhar. A three-time former MLA from Abohar and former MP from Gurdaspur, Jakhar was accused of “anti-party statements” during the recently held state assembly elections and alleged “derogatory” remarks against former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.