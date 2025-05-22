Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Congress spent more than 3 times what AAP did in Delhi assembly polls

ByAbhishek Angad
May 22, 2025 09:07 AM IST

The figures include both general party propaganda - such as media advertisements and campaign materials - and expenses by individual candidates

The Congress spent over three times more than the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the 2025 Delhi elections but failed to win a single seat, according to expenditure statements filed with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Congress’s total expenditure stood at 46.18 crore compared to AAP’s 14.51 crore. (HT file photo)

The expenditure statements were uploaded on the ECI website on Wednesday.

Both Congress and AAP fielded 70 candidates with the latter managing to win 22 seats. Congress, meanwhile, drew a blank for the third time, despite an increase in the vote share.

Congress’s total expenditure stood at 46.18 crore compared to AAP’s 14.51 crore.

The figures include both general party propaganda - such as media advertisements and campaign materials - and expenses by individual candidates.

The 2025 Delhi elections were conducted on February 5, and the results were declared on February 8. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 48 seats, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years. AAP won 22 seats, with many of its prominent leaders, including former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, losing their seats.

