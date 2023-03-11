Home / Cities / Delhi News / Conman says Sisodia in ‘VVIP’ ward, Tihar rubbishes charge

Conman says Sisodia in ‘VVIP’ ward, Tihar rubbishes charge

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 11, 2023 11:33 PM IST

Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleged that Manish Sisodia’s ward has an exclusive garden and dining area and helpers

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written to Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena that former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is lodged in a “VVVIP ward of Tihar Jail” with facilities such as an exclusive garden and dining area and helpers, even as prison officials rejected the charge as “baseless”.

A senior jail official said Manish Sisodia is not getting any special treatment and is being treated on par with other prisoners as per the law. (PTI)
Sisodia is currently lodged in Tihar Jail after his arrest in connection with the alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of Delhi excise policy case 2021-22.

Accused in a multi-crore fraud case, Chandrashekhar, who had been lodged in Tihar in 2017-18 and is currently Mandoli Jail, has written several letters from jail making several allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain, who is also lodged in Tihar in connection with probe in a money laundering case.

Neither the LG office nor the AAP commented on the letter.

A senior Tihar official, however, said the charges were “baseless”. “Sisodia is not getting any special treatment. He is being treated on par with other prisoners, as per the law”, a senior jail official said asking not to be named.

