NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police has cracked down on motorists plying with defective number plates in the Capital, issuing challans to more than 16,000 vehicles in the first five months of 2024, officers aware of the matter said on Sunday, adding that the most offenders were from the Mayur Vihar traffic circle. In 2024, the maximum number of infringements were from the trans-Yamuna areas of east and northeast Delhi, with five of the top 10 traffic circles with the most number of violations from this part of town — Mayur Vihar (926), Nand Nagri (917), Khajuri Khas (845), Bhajan Pura (798), and Gandhi Nagar (699). (Representational Image)

The officers said that motorists usually use illegal number plates in order to avoid traffic enforcement cameras, adding that their crackdown is part of a broader effort to enhance road safety and enforce compliance with traffic regulations.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Special commissioner of police (traffic) HGS Dhaliwal said the initiative has led to a significant increase in the number of penalties imposed on vehicle owners. “Defective number plates, which include those that are illegible, improperly formatted, or do not conform to the prescribed standards, have been identified as a major issue contributing to traffic violations and security concerns. To address this, we deployed additional personnel and resources to monitor and apprehend violators. Special drives and checkpoints have been established across the city, with a particular focus on high-traffic areas and entry and exit points,” he said.

Data shared by the traffic police revealed that 16,859 motorists across Delhi were booked for using defective number plates till May 31. In comparison, only 4,363 motorists were booked for these violations in the corresponding period last year.

In 2024, the maximum number of infringements were from the trans-Yamuna areas of east and northeast Delhi, with five of the top 10 traffic circles with the most number of violations from this part of town — Mayur Vihar (926), Nand Nagri (917), Khajuri Khas (845), Bhajan Pura (798), and Gandhi Nagar (699).

Police said they seized the offending vehicles and booked the violators under various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, and also directed them to fix new number plate.

“Our drive has pinpointed the specific regions where traffic violations are most prevalent. By identifying these areas, focused enforcement strategies can be employed to enhance compliance with traffic regulations. In addition to on-ground enforcement, there has been a concerted effort to raise public awareness about the importance of proper number plates. Campaigns through social media and collaboration with automobile associations have been launched to educate vehicle owners on the legal requirements and the potential penalties for non-compliance,” said Dhaliwal.

Meanwhile, residents have welcomed the enforcement measures undertaken by the traffic police.

Binod Kumar Sharma, who works with a multinational firm with offices in Connaught Place, said while technology is being employed to detect traffic violations, vehicles with illegal number plates often go unnoticed. “It will be better to check the vehicles while waiting at traffic signals, not while moving. The crack down is really encouraging, but a lot of vehicles across Delhi still have defective number plates, or have dark-tinted windows,” he said.

Dipak Kumar Singh, a resident of Ranhola, meanwhile said that law enforcement officers seldom apprehend offenders, who often claim political affiliations, or come from affluent families. “They still enjoy the immunity from adhering to regulations,” he said.