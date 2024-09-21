Cops seek non-bailable warrants against sisters who attacked guard at Vasundhara Enclave

NEW DELHI A view the ground-floor residence. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Over two weeks after two sisters allegedly thrashed a security guard with a badminton racket and hot iron at Vasundhara Enclave, police moved an application seeking non-bailable warrants (NBW) against the accused, officers said on Saturday.

Confirming the application, deputy commissioner of police (east) Apoorva Gupta said the women, who are in their early 20s, did not step out of their house for nearly 10 days after the incident and are yet to join the investigation.

“Officials were present in the vicinity to take action against them if they stepped out of the house but they didn’t step out of the house for over a week. They didn’t join investigation either due to which decision to move NBW was taken,” an investigator said.

On September 5, the two women, sisters, are alleged to have attacked a security guard as they suspected him of informing their father about their activities.

The security guard, Akhilesh Kumar, 58, told police his duty hours at Anekant Apartments were from 8pm to 8am. Around 11pm on September 5, a woman who lives on a ground floor house approached Kumar at the gate and asked him to check the water tank on the terrace as they were not receiving supply.

“I told them I was not the right person for the job and it was late in the night but she insisted. The woman then started abusing and shouting at me. She left and came back with her sister, and both of them threatened me that if I didn’t go with them, they will complain against me and cost me my job,” Kumar said in his complaint.

He said that out of fear, he went to the terrace with them but the women couldn’t find their water tank. He returned to the gate, but the sisters asked him to visit their house as they were getting dirty water in the taps. “I told them that I can’t help them and it was really late in the night. I gave them number of a plumber also but they again started threatening me,” he said.

As soon as he entered the house, the sisters shut the door and allegedly started beating Kumar with a badminton racket. “When the badminton broke, they heated up an iron (rod) and burnt my hands and arms. I shouted in pain but they put a knife to my throat and asked me to keep quiet,” he said.

After the incident, a case under sections 115 (2), 118 (1), 127 (2), 351 (3) and 3(5) of the BNS was registered and the police visited the house to take legal action against the two sisters, but the women allegedly did not open the door. After continuously visiting the house for three days, they left a legal notice on their door, asking them to join the probe.

Kumar, on Saturday, said he is still recuperating and undergoing treatment for his burns. “The burn injuries on my body are taking time to heal. I was the only one taking care of myself and my wife. This incident has impacted us financially also,” Kumar said.