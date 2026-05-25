Cops to patrol rural areas of Dwarka, west Delhi on bicycle

New Delhi: Delhi Police personnel have started patrolling select rural pockets of Dwarka and west Delhi on bicycles, officials said on Sunday.

Officials said teams of seven to eight police personnel will conduct bicycle patrols. (HT)

According to officials, the initiative aligns with the Delhi Police’s recent austerity measures to reduce fuel expenses. It is also practical and often more effective than larger vehicles in narrow lanes and village roads, officials added.

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Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said bicycle patrols have begun in areas under the Baba Haridas Nagar police station. “Police teams are carrying out bicycle patrols at least thrice a day, including morning, afternoon and night hours,” he said.

Officials said teams of seven to eight police personnel will conduct bicycle patrols.

In outer west Delhi, police said they are using foot patrols and carpooling for combing and area domination exercises.

DCP (Outer West) Vikram Singh said the Sishtachar Squad (all-female patrolling squad) often patrol on foot or use one or two vehicles to reach parks, bus stands, villages, and crowded market areas.

“The patrolling teams have seized over 100 knives from parks in Mangolpuri and Sultanpuri. The action is also carried out in Chander Vihar and other areas where female staff ensure efficient action against anti-social elements, illegal weapons and hooligans,” said the DCP.

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{{^usCountry}} Similarly, in southwest Delhi, police officers said staff are sent on bicycle to areas such as Rangpuri Pahari and nearby areas for patrolling, interaction with locals and for area domination exercises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similarly, in southwest Delhi, police officers said staff are sent on bicycle to areas such as Rangpuri Pahari and nearby areas for patrolling, interaction with locals and for area domination exercises. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the ongoing heatwave and harsh weather conditions have emerged as a challenge for personnel carrying out patrols on bicycles. Police officers said precautions are being taken to ensure staff deployed on cycle patrols are protected from extreme heat.

Meanwhile, the traffic police have also introduced measures for field staff amid prevailing heat. Officials said most traffic personnel deployed on roads have been provided AC helmets, cold water bottles, and portable handheld and table fans to help them cope with prolonged outdoor duty.