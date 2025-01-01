Couple dies by suicide in front of their four-year-old son in Delhi’s Wazirabad

New Delhi Police sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination and registered a case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 32-year-old man and his 28-year-old wife allegedly died by suicide at their Wazirabad residence in front of their four-year-old son early Wednesday, police said. The couple celebrated New Year’s Eve with their family, who called the police around 3.45am upon finding them motionless, they said.

The couple lived on the first floor with their son, whose grandparents lived on the ground floor of an apartment complex. The husband worked for the Delhi Jal Board and the wife ran a salon near their house, police said.

Police said the four-year-old discovered their bodies and informed his grandparents. “When the child woke up post-midnight, he saw his parents not responding. He got scared and rushed downstairs to inform his grandparents. No external injuries were noticed on their bodies and no suicide note was found. An SDM-level inquiry will be taken up as the couple had been married for five years,” deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia said.

Police sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination and registered a case.

A senior police officer said: “It looks like a suicide pact. The in-laws and other family members did not say anything or raise an allegation or suspicion. In fact, they shared that the family celebrated New Year together and everything seemed normal. After dinner, the couple and their son went upstairs. We think the couple was under financial stress and that the wife was suffering from some medical issues.”