Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Couple dies by suicide in front of their four-year-old son in Delhi’s Wazirabad

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 01, 2025 10:46 PM IST

Police suspect the couple was under financial stress and that the wife was suffering from some medical issues

New Delhi

Police sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination and registered a case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination and registered a case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 32-year-old man and his 28-year-old wife allegedly died by suicide at their Wazirabad residence in front of their four-year-old son early Wednesday, police said. The couple celebrated New Year’s Eve with their family, who called the police around 3.45am upon finding them motionless, they said.

The couple lived on the first floor with their son, whose grandparents lived on the ground floor of an apartment complex. The husband worked for the Delhi Jal Board and the wife ran a salon near their house, police said.

Police said the four-year-old discovered their bodies and informed his grandparents. “When the child woke up post-midnight, he saw his parents not responding. He got scared and rushed downstairs to inform his grandparents. No external injuries were noticed on their bodies and no suicide note was found. An SDM-level inquiry will be taken up as the couple had been married for five years,” deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia said.

Police sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination and registered a case.

A senior police officer said: “It looks like a suicide pact. The in-laws and other family members did not say anything or raise an allegation or suspicion. In fact, they shared that the family celebrated New Year together and everything seemed normal. After dinner, the couple and their son went upstairs. We think the couple was under financial stress and that the wife was suffering from some medical issues.”

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On