Courier firm exec held for stealing 40 phones in Delhi
A 23-year-old delivery executive in Agra was arrested for stealing mobile phones and smartwatches. He would order items on fake addresses and sell them.
A 23-year-old delivery executive with a courier company was arrested in Agra for stealing mobile phones, including iPhones and smartwatches, from east Delhi’s Ghazipur, police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday.
The police have recovered 40 mobile phones and an Apple smartwatch from the suspect, identified as Pradeep Singh, investigators added.
The suspect committed thefts this way — he would join a courier company where he would be assigned an area to make deliveries. He would then order electronic items on fake addresses falling under the area assigned to him, and on receiving the items, would make off with them and sell them in the black market, said investigators.He worked with several courier companies, gaining employment through a fake Aadhaar card.