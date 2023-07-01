Court takes cognisance of Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy killing charge sheet

A Delhi court on Saturday took cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police in the May 28 murder of a 16-year-old girl by her stalker in outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy.

People the victim’s residence at Shahbad Dairy, Delhi. (HT Photo)

Additional sessions judge (fast track special court) (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences or Pocso) Richa Gusain Solanki took cognisance of the 640-page charge sheet filed by the police, and listed the matter on July 20 for hearing arguments on the issue of framing charges against 20-year-old Sahil, the accused in the case.

According to police, Sahil, who had been stalking the girl, waited in the lane where one of the girl’s friends lived. He eventually approached her as she emerged from a public toilet, stabbed her multiple times with a knife, and pounded her body with a stone slab, even as passerby did not intervene.

The murder was caught on a surveillance camera and led to widespread outrage across the Capital.

The 20-year-old fled to his aunt’s house in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, and was arrested from that city on May 29 after police traced a call he made to his mother. After his medical examination there, Sahil was brought to the national Capital the same day.

The police had filed the charge sheet against Sahil on Tuesday, charging him under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 354A (sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), as well as Pocso Act section 12 (sexual harassment of a child).

Sahil has also been charged under sections of the Arms Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The police have also submitted 20 exhibits along with the charge sheet, which include CCTV footage, voice samples, and biological samples.

