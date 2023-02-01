Home / Cities / Delhi News / Cousin among three arrested in National Conference leader Trilochan Wazir’s murder case

Cousin among three arrested in National Conference leader Trilochan Wazir’s murder case

delhi news
Published on Feb 01, 2023 11:53 PM IST

The accused were identified as Sardar Jagpal Singh, 51, Harjinder Singh Raina, 71, and Sudershan Singh Wazir, 67, all residents of Jammu

Wazir was found dead in a flat in Basai Darapur on March 9, 2021. His body was found lying in a decomposed state in the washroom of the locked flat with a gunshot wound on his head. It was Khalsa who had rented the flat and was hosting Wazir on the pretext of helping him obtain visa and air tickets to Canada, where his family was living. (ANI file)
Wazir was found dead in a flat in Basai Darapur on March 9, 2021. His body was found lying in a decomposed state in the washroom of the locked flat with a gunshot wound on his head. It was Khalsa who had rented the flat and was hosting Wazir on the pretext of helping him obtain visa and air tickets to Canada, where his family was living. (ANI file)
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi

Three men, including the cousin of former member of the Jammu and Kashmir legislative council and National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir, were arrested in connection with politician’s killing in 2021, police said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Sardar Jagpal Singh, 51, Harjinder Singh Raina, 71, and Sudershan Singh Wazir, 67, all residents of Jammu, they said.

According to police, the motive behind the killing was a mixture of personal enmity, and political and financial gains.

At the time of incident, police had on the basis of CCTV footage arrested three people -- Rajender Chaudhary, Balbir Singh, and Harmeet Singh, all residents of Jammu, they said.

Another accused, Harpreet Singh Khalsa, was later arrested, police said.

Wazir was found dead in a flat in Basai Darapur on March 9, 2021. His body was found lying in a decomposed state in the washroom of the locked flat with a gunshot wound on his head. It was Khalsa who had rented the flat and was hosting Wazir on the pretext of helping him obtain visa and air tickets to Canada, where his family was living.

Initially, the motive for the murder was conjectured to be an extortion bid. However, it was later found that Wazir’s family received no ransom call, a senior police officer said.

The latest arrests came at the instance of Khalsa, who revealed their names to police in interrogation, said Ravindra Singh Yadav, special commissioner of police (crime branch).

The officer said that Sudershan Singh Wazir, a businessman in Jammu and the victim’s cousin, had a rivalry with Trilochan Singh Wazir and Nagar Singh, another businessman in Jammu.

Nagar Singh’s son had murdered the nephew of Sudershan, an accused in the case. Both Trilochan Singh and Nagar Singh were also arrested in the high-profile 2006 Chopra murder case in Jammu, he said.

“In 2018, Trilochan Singh and Nagar were planning to murder Sudershan in Delhi. This came to the knowledge of Sudershan through Harmeet Singh and Harpreet Singh.

“In retaliation, accused Sudershan, Harjinder Singh Raina and Jagpal Singh succeeded in conspiring to murder Trilochan Singh Wazir in Delhi with the help of accused Harpreet, Harmeet, Rajender Chaudhary and Balbir,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out