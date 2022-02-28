Covid curbs go but Delhi traders say will take 2 weeks to return to normal

New Delhi: As Covid curbs were fully lifted in the Capital on Monday, traders reported marginally higher footfall at key markets in the city but said that it will take at least two more weeks for a return to full normalcy.

Noting that the relaxations came just in time during the ongoing wedding season, the traders also said that the lifting of curbs on cinema halls and eateries will also push more residents to step out and, in turn, bring them to shopping outlets.

On Friday, the DDMA headed by lieutenant governor (LG) Anil Baijal removed all Covid-19 related restrictions in Delhi -- including night curfew, seating restrictions in restaurants, and restrictions on operating times for business -- from Monday.

Ashok Randhawa, who heads the traders welfare association in the mini-market at South Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar market, said the relaxations were the need of the hour. “Earlier, we were forced to start shutting shops by 7-7.30pm in order to meet the early closure deadlines. This even as most people came to shop after office hours. The relaxations will definitely help in sales, especially in the ongoing wedding season,” he added.

Traders at Sarojini Nagar also noted that the relaxations in Metro operations (all curbs on public transport have been lifted) will help the market greatly.

In Vasant Kunj’s Basant Lok market, market committee president Vijaypreet Singh Lamba said that normal operations of local cinema halls will also attract visitors the market. “People, who come to watch movies also eat in local restaurants and shop here but it will take around two weeks for customers to adjust to this new normal,” Lamba said.

JK Gupta, general secretary of Nehru Place market traders association - one of the biggest electronics market hub in the country, said that there was no particular change in footfall on Monday, adding that the restrictions over the last two years have changed the supply chain dynamic. “We are hoping that the local customers will start coming back but the buyers from other states have changed their purchase habits. it will be a long term change. As far as local customers are concerned, the full scale Metro operations will help us greatly,” he said.

Gupta said it may take another two-three weeks for a return to normalcy.

In central Delhi, Sanjeev Mehra, president of Khan Market traders’ association, said that the market, which is a hub of restaurants and eateries, will benefit due to the nod for full seating in outlets. “We have a large number of restaurants which can open late and operate at double the previous seating limit. It will bring back business but no one should expect a sudden change. People will take time to adjust their market visit time. Other states did not go this far; Delhi imposed too many restrictions during the third wave,” he said.

This is the first time since the onset of the pandemic nearly two years ago that restaurants in the Capital have been allowed to resume normal operations -- at 100% seating capacity and with no restriction on time.

Sandeep Anand Goyle, a managing committee member of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) move is a major relief. “We can now operate till late into night and are looking forward to customers adjusting to the change. The mindset has to change as people had become started planning to return before 10pm. Another two weeks may be required for a return to normalcy,” he added.