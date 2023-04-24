Delhi sees decline in Covid cases, reports 689 new infections and 3 deaths

Delhi on Monday reported 689 fresh Covid-19 infections, a 38% decrease as compared to the previous day’s tally. Three deaths were registered while the daily positivity rate stood at 29.4%, the national capital’s health department said in its bulletin.

The Delhi health department's data also said that nearly 2,300 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours (Representational photo)

While 948 new cases and 2 deaths were reported on Sunday, the city logged 1,515 cases and six fatalities on Saturday. With fresh fatalities, the death toll now stands at 26,600 while Delhi’s total Covid cases tally is 20,34,061.

The data said that nearly 2,300 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours and 362 Covid positive patients were hospitalised while 3,960 remained in home isolation. The city has close to 8,000 beds in dedicated Covid-19 hospitals, of which 371 are currently occupied, including those who are suspected Covid patients.

Delhi, with an active caseload of nearly 5,000 cases, is among top five states with the highest number of active cases at present. Others include Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. In view of the increasing numbers, the Centre last week had written a fresh letter to these states to strengthen Covid surveillance and take effective public health measures to minimise the impact of fresh Covid wave, which has taken a seasonal flu kind of appearance.

Overall, India logged 7,178 new infections today, while the active cases dipped after a period of 69 days, the union ministry's bulletin said. Experts have suggested the virus has moving into an endemic state in India and cautioned that their spread can be contained by following the established protocols.

