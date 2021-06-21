Covid-19 cases in Delhi fall to 89, lowest in 2021; 11 deaths recorded in 24 hrs

Delhi on Monday reported the lowest daily count of this year, as only 89 people were detected positive with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infection in the previous 24 hours, while 11 succumbed to the disease, according to the state health bulletin.

The positivity rate of the virus has also decreased to 0.16%, the data showed. The record decline in new cases comes a day after the national capital registered 124 infections, the lowest since February 16. On that day, Delhi logged 94 new cases in 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 0.17%.

The new cases and deaths in the last one day took the case tally to 1,432,381 and the death toll to 24,925, according to the Covid dashboard of the Capital. The active cases in Delhi currently amount to 1996, dropping from 2,091 the previous day.

As per the Covid data of Delhi, the number of active cases is also at its lowest, as on Sunday the active caseload was at the lowest since March 11, 2020.

The case fatality rate in the national capital stands at 1.74%, the data showed.

Around 173 patients recovered from the disease in the previous 24 hours in comparison to 398 on Sunday, the data showed.

The highest fall in the number of new cases comes in the backdrop of fall in testing since the last day. Around 57,128 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours for the identification of the virus in contrast to 72,670 on Sunday. There has been a decline of more than 15,000 tests in the last 24 hours, as per the data.

The number of vaccinations also fell since Sunday, as over 11,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated against the fatal disease on Monday. On Sunday more than 86,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated in 24 hours to curb the spread of the disease. From the 11,662 people who got the vaccine dose in the last 24 hours, over 10,000 received their first dose and over 1,600 were administered their second dose.

A total of 6, 521,959 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Delhi to date.