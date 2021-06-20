Delhi records 124 fresh Covid-19 cases, lowest since February 16

Delhi recorded 124 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases on Sunday, the lowest number of daily cases recorded since February 16, as the positivity rate dropped to 0.17%, according to the government’s health bulletin. With these cases, the total Covid-19 tally in the Capital has now reached 1.43 million.

The drop in the number of cases does come amid a drop in the number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Delhi tested 72,670 samples between June 19 and June 20 whereas the city conducted 75,687 tests between June 18 and June 19. Out of these 72,670 tests done in the last 24 hours, 52,790 were RT-PCR tests, TruNat and CBNAAT tests while the rest were antigen tests. The cumulative positivity rate in the Capital stands at 6.89%. Delhi also recorded 398 recoveries in the last 24 hours which took the number of recoveries to 1.40 million. Delhi currently has 2,091 active cases of Covid-19.

The number of deaths also remained below 10 for the second day in a row. The death toll in Delhi has reached 24,914.

Delhi has vaccinated 6.5 million people out of which 1.57 million have been fully vaccinated. At least 4.93 people have received a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Delhi administered vaccines to 86,131 people in the last 24 hours.

The Delhi government, in addition to reopening restaurants and bars - with 50%seating capacity and from 12pm to 10pm - from Monday under a phased easing of restrictions, has also allowed public parks and gardens to reopen. Experts have asked people in the Capital to exercise caution in order to avoid the third wave and remember to follow Covid-19 guidelines strictly to break the chain of transmission.

