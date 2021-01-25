Covid-19: Delhi reports 148 new cases, lowest daily new cases in nine months

Delhi recorded 148 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, the lowest daily rise infections in nine months, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.31 per cent.

This is also the fourth instance of the number of daily cases in the city remaining below the 200-mark in January.

The infection tally in the city rose to 6.34 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,813 with five new fatalities, authorities said on Monday.

The active cases tally on Monday stood at 1,694, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.31 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

These 148 new cases came out the 48 ,450 tests conducted the previous day, including 32,651 RT-PCR tests and 15,799 rapid antigen tests,

On January 18, the city had recorded 161 cases, which was lowest in nearly nine months then, with a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent.

This month, 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 494 on January 2; 424 on January 3; 384 on January 4, and 442 on January 5; 654 on January 6; 486 on January 7 and 444 on January 8; 519 on January 9 and 399 on January 10; 306 on January 11 and 386 on January 12 and 357 on January 13 and 340 on January 14.

From January 15-24, the daily figures stood at 295; 299; 246; 161; 231; 228; 227; 266; 197; and 185.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,34,072.