Covid-19: Highest 1-day turnout in Delhi as 86% beneficiaries get jabs

Delhi on Saturday recorded its highest single-day turnout in the Covid-19 vaccination drive, with 6,967 health care workers out of a target of 8,100 receiving the shot, as two districts recorded 100% turnout.

With Delhi’s vaccination rate jumping to 86% on Saturday – one week since the national roll-out – the government is set to take a call on increasing the number of sites where the shots will be administered in the coming week, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The number of sites may be increased in hospitals where the vaccination rate has risen to 90% or above, and more in addition to the current 81 will begin their counters on Thursday.

“Now that there has been an increase in the vaccination rate, the government will take a decision on whether more sites will be started in hospitals that have increased their vaccination rate to 90% or more. In addition, some of the hospitals that had been removed from the initial shortlist where the drive was to be rolled out will also open up their sites. A decision will be taken on Wednesday,” a senior official from Delhi’s health department said.

The jump of 17 percentage points when compared to Thursday’s vaccination number was largely due to the government’s Co-WIN platform being tweaked to allow out-of-turn jabs for registered beneficiaries.

Cumulative vaccination data for Delhi since January 16 shows that the Capital has so far inoculated 10.75% of 240,000 health care workers identified and registered with the government.

Northeast Delhi topped the list as the number of beneficiaries it vaccinated on Saturday exceeded its target. The district vaccinated 206 people instead of 200, a trend not seen in any other district in Delhi so far.

This was followed by the Shahdara district, which completed its target of administering the jabs to 600 health care workers. Shahdara had vaccinated the least people on Thursday.

“Delhi has had five days of Covid-19 vaccination till now and after the first 2-3 days of low turnout, things have started looking up since Thursday. We have inoculated a total of 25,762 (61%) health care workers so far in the Capital, out of the target of 42,578,” a senior health official said, asking not to be named.

On Saturday, three districts reported over 100% coverage for centres giving Serum Institute of India’s Covishield – Shahdara, South, and North-East Delhi.

At the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in South district, 110 people were vaccinated on Saturday. A senior doctor said, “Initially, there were a lot of negative reports about the vaccines in the media and people were concerned. However, when they saw senior doctors and staff take it, they were convinced.”

At South district’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is being administered, 67 people received the shot on Saturday. “Health care workers wanted to wait and watch to see whether there were any adverse events and when they saw that the vaccine was safe, others came forward,” said a senior doctor from the hospital.

Delhi on Saturday reported 24 cases of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), of which one in South-West district may be categorised as “severe”.

The beneficiary, a 35-year-old woman, had initially complained of a pain in the arm, which was categorised as a “mild” AEFI. However, she later developed chest pain, nausea, and low blood pressure and was given adrenaline. “Whether it will be categorised as mild or severe will be discussed tomorrow,” said a senior district official.

