Covid-19: In marginal dip, Delhi reports 965 new cases; positivity rate at 4.71%
Delhi reported 965 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, marginally lower than the 1,009 it saw a day ago, pushing the Capital’s cumulative infection tally to 1,871,657, a health department bulletin showed. One more life was lost due to the viral disease, taking the overall toll to 26,161; on Wednesday too, the city recorded one related death.
Meanwhile, the latest bulletin also showed that as many as 635 more people recovered, taking the total number of such cases to 1,842,525, while the total active caseload surged to 2970. Also, with 20,480 more tests conducted to check for Covid-19, the daily positivity rate dipped slightly to 4.71%, as against 5.70% on April 22.
On the vaccination front, 25,287 doses were administered today across various categories. With this, a total of 33,012,667 doses have been administered till now in Delhi. These include 17,901,320 beneficiaries who have been jabbed once, 14,530,504 double-jabbed beneficiaries, and 580,843 beneficiaries who have received their precautionary or booster dose.
On Thursday, the Delhi government also announced that effective immediately, precautionary doses will be available free-of-cost for the 18-59 age group at all government vaccination centres.
With daily cases on the rise, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided on Wednesday that masks will be mandatory in public places. The body also reintroduced a ₹500 fine for violators. However, according to officials aware of the developments, schools will continue to function for now.
UP police S-I sacked for involvement in wildlife smuggling
A UP police sub-inspector (S-I) Nazzudeen Khan was on Thursday terminated from service after Khan was arrested along with two wildlife smugglers from Jaipur in Rajasthan on March 13 this year, said senior police officials. Khan was posted at reserve police lines of Hardoi district. A press note from inspector general of police, Lucknow range, Laxmi Singh's office said Khan was arrested for his alleged connivance with wildlife smugglers.
Consistent increase in GST, VAT collections despite Covid: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said there was a consistent increase in Goods and Services Tax and Value Added Tax (VAT) collections in the state despite Covid-19 challenges. The collections went up from ₹58,000 crore in 2017-2018 to about ₹1 lakh crore in 2021-2022 in Uttar Pradesh, he said. U. P TOPS IN GST RETURNS Yogi said Uttar Pradesh was on top in terms of filing GST returns.
Electricity supply situation worsens in Maharashtra, minister says power cuts inevitable
Mumbai: In what has added to the woes of power-deficit Maharashtra, a shortfall in supply by private power producers has led to the state electricity distribution utility restarting load-shedding to overcome the gap between demand and supply. Energy minister Nitin Raut, who met chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that this year, the heat began increasing from February instead of April and this, with the resumption of economic activity due to the removal of Covid restrictions, had pushed up demand.
ED asks LDA to furnish property details of Mukhtar Ansari and associates
The Enforcement Directorate has sought details from Lucknow Development Authority about properties related to Mafioso-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, his family members and associates in the state capital. Sources said the ED has sent a letter to the LDA vice-chairman Akshay Tripathi seeking details of properties related to Mukhtar Ansari, his wife Afsana, brother Afzal Ansari and Ansari's two sons Abbar and Umar.
Youth dies in celebratory firing in UP, accused arrested
A 27-year-old youth died while another was injured in an incident of celebratory firing during a marriage procession at Chakra Alipur village under Phulpur police station of trans-Ganga area on Wednesday night. Police said a marriage procession of one Ashish Singh of Mandhata area of Pratapgarh had come to Chakra Alipur village on Wednesday night. Jitendra Singh, 27 who too was part of marriage procession brother Arjun Singh claimed Subhash was an army deserter and had earlier issued threats to his brother.
