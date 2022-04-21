Delhi government makes Covid booster shot free for beneficiaries aged 18-59
Precautionary or booster Covid-19 dose will be available for free to all eligible beneficiaries aged between 18 and 59 years in all government vaccination centres, the Delhi government said in a statement on Thursday. The move comes as Delhi has been witnessing a sharp rise in coronavirus cases and a surge in the positivity rate.
India launched a precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccines for all people aged above 18 years at private centres recently.
Those who have completed nine months after the second shot are eligible for it. Both Covishield and Covaxin doses now cost ₹225, and private vaccination centres can charge up to a maximum of ₹150 per shot as a service fee over and above this cost.
In a statement on Friday, the Delhi government said precaution doses will soon be provided free of cost to people in government hospitals by the city government.
"Precaution doses of the same vaccine will be given to the people who have revived the first and second doses of the vaccine and who have completed nine months of taking their second dose," the statement said.
The Delhi government statement quoted health minister Satyendar Jain as saying, "Prevention is better than cure. All those who have not yet taken the vaccine or have taken only the first dose, should be taken to their nearest health facility as soon as possible for complete vaccination."
The statement said currently the Delhi government has a capacity of 1363.73 MT of oxygen, including Liquid Medical Oxygen Storage (LMO), Liquid Medical Oxygen Buffer, and PSA Plant.
PMPML signs MoU with several institutions under fellowship programme for students
PUNE In a bid to get technical and management guidance from the best institutions, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with several institutions under the newly started 'Centre for Excellence for Transportation and Urban Planning - Fellowship'. The initiative was taken as part of the week-long 'Bus Day' event organised by the PMPML on the occasion of its 15th anniversary.
Central devolutions to Bihar in FY 2021-22 up by 52%
Central devolutions to Bihar during the last financial year (FY 2021-22) jumped by a whopping 52.60 per cent as compared to FY 2020-21 while the state's internal tax revenue collection has been close to the set target, officials in the finance department said. In FY 2020-21, central devolutions to Bihar was only ₹59,861.41 crore. On internal revenue collection from tax and non-tax sources, Bihar's performance has been relatively good as compared to FY 2020-21.
Few takers for MBBS seats at Patna’s AIIMS
The AIIMS-Patna, with six unfilled MBBS seats, is second only to Tamil Nadu's AIIMS-Madurai in having a higher percentage of vacant undergraduate seats among the 19 new AIIMS in India, said government officials. Altogether 14 of the 19 new AIIMS have MBBS seats vacant for the 2021-22 academic session. Of them, three vacancies each exist at Jharkhand's AIIMS-Deoghar and Telangana's AIIMS-Bibi Nagar; two each at Assam's AIIMS-Guwahati, Gujarat's AIIMS-Rajkot, AIIMS-Jammu and Punjab's AIIMS-Bathinda.
Ganesh Naik case: No relief or protection from arrest for BJP MLA
Ganesh Naik has not got any relief or protection from arrest on his anticipatory bail applications in two cases of rape and threat registered against him by Navi Mumbai police. The former minister and BJP MLA from Airoli had made two applications at Thane Sessions Court on Thursday. Naik had hence filed for anticipatory bail to avoid arrest in the two cases.
City sees hottest April day in eight years after first pre-monsoon drizzle
Even as the city woke up to an overcast sky with first pre-monsoon drizzle being reported in isolated places, Thursday turned out to be the hottest April day in eight years. India Meteorological Department's Santacruz monitoring station – representative for Mumbai – put the maximum daytime temperature at 38.9 degrees Celsius. Thursday is also significantly hotter than the highest temperature recorded in April last year - 35.8 degrees Celsius on April 7.
