Covid-19: Over 6,100 in Delhi get jabs on 1st day of expanded drive

Enthused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking the Covid-19 vaccine shot from the All India Institute of Medical Science on Monday, nearly 6,200 persons over the age of 60 years or with co-morbidities took the jab on Day One of the inoculation drive being opened to the general population across 308 vaccination sites in the national capital.

After receiving the made in India Covaxin, administered by health worker P Niveda, Modi tweeted, “Took my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against Covid-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India Covid-19 free!”

Dr Jitendra Singh, minister of state for the Prime Minister’s office, was also administered the vaccine at the hospital.

On the day when registrations had started on the Co-WIN 2.0 portal, 5,176 people over the age of 60 years received the vaccine. There were 1,009 people over the age of 45 with one of the 30 listed co-morbidities who also received their first dose of the vaccine on Monday.

Only 4,296 front-line workers received the vaccine on Monday, bringing to a close the vaccination drive for the second priority group. A total of 1,954 health-care workers, the first priority group, also took the shot on Monday.

“With the closing of the previous Co-WIN portal, the vaccination drive came to an end for health-care and front-line workers. That does not mean they will not be able to get the vaccine, but they will have to register themselves on CoWIN 2.0 and book a slot just like others from the general population,” said a senior district official.

At the outset of the vaccination drive, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain had said, “The registration for the vaccination is simple. It can be done by self on the Co-WIN app. At the moment, we should not go towards on-site vaccination as there are too many people left to be vaccinated. So, this will make the process tough. We will do it slowly and steadily so that everyone gets a slot.”

The 308 vaccination sites are located in 192 hospitals across the city – 136 private hospitals that can charge up to ₹250 for each jab and 56 government hospitals where the shot will be administered for free.

At Max Super Speciality Hospital in Patparganj, 220 persons were vaccinated on Monday. According to hospital officials, the vaccination drive started late due to technical issues in the Co-WIN app. “Many people complained that they faced issues while registering on the app. The matter was resolved by noon and we managed to give jabs to over 100 persons (the daily quota) by 2:30pm itself,” the official said.

Among those who got a jab at the hospital on was Archana Kaupur, 61, a resident of Kaushambi in Ghaziabad. “My husband and I were looking forward to getting vaccinated. We registered ourselves on the app early in the morning and reached here to complete the payment. We are more confident about the vaccine now that we saw Modi ji getting the jab,” she said.

Many chose the online mode of payment to make the process quick at the hospital. Ayachi Gupta, a resident of Indirapuram, who took his parents for vaccination, said, “I called the customer care to check if online mode of payment was available. I received a link on my registered email ID for the purpose. This was helpful as the queue outside the payment counter was long.”

Across Max hospitals, 770 people received the jab on Monday. “The enthusiasm among people for the vaccination was only too palpable. With a considerable high number of people (turning up), we are sure that overall, people are extremely positive about getting vaccinated,” said a statement from Max healthcare.

An official from East district, where the hospital is located, said, “There were two takeaways from the drive today. One, people are enthusiastic. Two, the new software is much better than the previous one; it did not crash despite so many people getting registered.”

At Lok Nayak hospital only 10 could get jabs on Monday.

“There were some teething issues. We faced problems in the Co-WIN app — it was either not generating the OTP or was crashing too often. We expect more people to get the jabs from Tuesday as the system has been streamlined to some extent,” said a senior official of the hospital on condition of anonymity.

As per the hospital records, the facility gave the first dose of the Covishield vaccine to eight senior citizens and two persons above the age of 45 years with comorbidities.

(with inputs from Anonna Dutt)