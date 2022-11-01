Home / Cities / Delhi News / CPCB live air quality feed hits pause for 11 hours after tech glitch

CPCB live air quality feed hits pause for 11 hours after tech glitch

delhi news
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 12:28 AM IST

The glitch also resulted in the same data being displayed on CPCB’s website through its hourly ticker.

Commuters on Kartavya Path in Delhi on Monday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
Commuters on Kartavya Path in Delhi on Monday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

The Central Pollution Control Board’s ‘Sameer’ app, which shows air quality index (AQI) for cities around the country, faced a ‘technical glitch’ on Monday, resulting in the real-time air quality data not being updated after 5am. Delhi’s overall AQI was stuck at a reading of 372 from 5am onwards, with the problem only getting fixed around 4pm, when CPCB releases its national bulletin.

The glitch also resulted in the same data being displayed on CPCB’s website through its hourly ticker. Officials said while there was no problem in the continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS), there was a problem in the data being transmitted to the app.

Also read: Delhi air pollution: AQI may stay in very poor zone till Nov 1, says forecast

“There was a technical glitch and the data was being collected, but not updated. The problem was identified in the morning and was fixed by around 4pm,” said an official, stating all values in the national bulletin were correct for the day.

Delhi recorded an overall AQI of 392 (very poor) on Monday, up from a reading of 352 (very poor) on Sunday.

Also read: For clean air, strengthen pollution control boards

Besides providing hourly readings of AQI, the Sameer app is also used to track pollution related complaints, allowing users to submit details of violations along with photographs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news air quality
delhi news air quality

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out