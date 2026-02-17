New Delhi, A disciplined child, a talented artist and a dedicated athlete – this is how his mother remembers 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, who was killed after a speeding SUV driven by a minor rammed into his motorcycle in Delhi's Dwarka, months away from flying to his dream college in Manchester. Crash ends 23-year-old's Manchester dream, shatters mother's lifeline

Childhood photographs, medals hanging from colourful ribbons line the walls of his room. 'D for Dream and Discipline'... 'Obsession is going to beat talent every time' – quotes pasted in his room paint a picture of the future that could have been.

Sahil, a final-semester BBA student, was set to leave for the United Kingdom in a few months after securing admission to a one-year Masters in Science programme in Luxury Fashion Management in Manchester. He had received his acceptance letter and was preparing for the move.

"He did everything on his own. I had no knowledge about any of this. He would tell me he would manage it himself and figure things out, and I would encourage him," Sahil's mother, Inna Makan, told PTI.

According to his mother, he had planned everything meticulously to ensure his studies abroad did not become a financial burden.

"He had maintained a good CIBIL score and had carefully worked out every detail to secure an education loan for his Master's course," said his mother, a single parent who now says she plans to wind up her real-estate business to focus on getting justice for her son.

Apart from academics, Sahil was also a skilled artist who enjoyed making drawings. "Since childhood, he had been actively involved in sports and had won several medals," she said.

Alongside his studies, Sahil took up multiple jobs. He worked at an insurance firm, started a small venture with a friend making luxury boxes, and would also help out in real estate work, Sahil's mother said.

Recently, however, he had decided to shift his focus back to academics as he was in his final semester. "He said this was his last semester and wanted to concentrate fully on his studies. Whenever he had time, he would still help me," she said.

Sahil lost his father in 2018. However, his mother, Inna, said he had never supported them in any way.

"My child's pain would have reduced a little if he had done something good. He did nothing for me – he could have at least done something for his own child," she said.

She added that Sahil had briefly reconnected with his father about a year or two before he died in 2018. The family has been living in Dwarka since 2013.

On February 3, Inna Maakan rushed out of her house after receiving a phone call about her son's accident. By the time she reached the spot and took him to the hospital, he had died.

Speaking to reporters, eyewitnesses alleged that the SUV driver's family appeared more concerned about their own son than about the victim.

"Their focus was on their child. They did not even look at the victim," an eyewitness said, adding that the bike was completely mangled and destroyed.

"When the police arrived, the accused's elder brother initially handed over his own driving licence. I told him not to lie to the police. After that, he said his younger brother was driving the car," he added.

The accused, a 17-year-old boy, was driving an SUV, with his sister next to him when the vehicle collided head-on with Sahil's motorcycle, killing him on the spot. The SUV later also collided with a stationary taxi, injuring its driver.

In a voice choked with grief and anger, Sahil's mother said that a "fun reel" a reckless stunt for social media fame has crushed not just her 23-year-old son but all the dreams that she had built around him.

The teenager's father, however, said he was not in Delhi at the time of the accident and was unaware that his minor son was driving the car without a licence. "My son had stepped out with his sister to drop her at the metro station," he said.

"There is a college right in front of our main gate, so the area is usually very crowded," he added. According to him, his son attempted to pass between a bus and a motorcycle but was unable to negotiate the turn properly.

"He made a mistake in immaturity. I was not even at home," he said, adding that he feels bad for Sahil and his family.

