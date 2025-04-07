Menu Explore
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
Customs seizes 60kg marijuana from IGI airport over 3 instances in last fortnight

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 07, 2025 06:06 AM IST

Officials said that they are investigating if these three incidents are linked since all the suspects arrived from Bangkok

New Delhi: About 60.88 kg of marijuana worth 63 crores has been seized at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in three separate instances, the customs department said on Sunday, adding that four people have been arrested over the confiscations.

In the first case, on March 22, an Indian, who landed from Bangkok via Colombo, was intercepted based on suspicion and 19 plastic pouches were found in his luggage, in the second two female Thai nationals arrived from Bangkok were held, and in the third instance another Indian who arrived from Bangkok, was held. (Representational image)


In the first case, on March 22, an Indian, who landed from Bangkok via Colombo, was intercepted based on suspicion and 19 plastic pouches were found in his luggage. “They contained a green-coloured narcotic substance, weighing 11.973 kg. The material tested positive for ganja/marijuana, with an estimated value of 12 crores,” said a customs official, adding the person was then arrested.

In the second case, on March 29, two female Thai nationals, from Bangkok, were arrested at the airport’s Terminal 3, after their detailed physical and luggage check revealed that they were carrying 36.89 kg of marijuana in 42 polythene pouches in bags. “When this material was subjected to a diagnostic test, prima facie it appeared to be ganja/marijuana. The value of said substance is nearly 39 crores,” said the customs official.

In the third case, on March 29, the officials intercepted an Indian arriving from Bangkok via Colombo and his baggage check revealed that he was carrying 12 pouches. “The seized contraband weighing 12.016 kg, was valued at around 12 crores. Following a preliminary diagnostic test confirming the substance as marijuana, the passenger was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,” the customs department said.

Officials said that they are investigating if these three incidents are linked since all the suspects arrived from Bangkok.

