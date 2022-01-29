Day temperature rises as Capital soaks up the sun

The maximum temperature rose by a degree or two in most parts of Delhi as the Capital witnessed a clear sky for the second consecutive day on Friday and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a gradual end to the cold wave and cold day conditions in the city from Saturday.

The Safdarjung station, considered representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius (°C) on Friday – two degrees below the normal mark and a degree above the previous day’s temperature of 19.1°C. The minimum rose slightly to 6.4°C, three degrees below normal and 0.1°C higher than a day ago.

IMD scientist RK Jenamani said that “cold day” conditions have nearly abated. “The maximum temperature is rising gradually. The sky is clear and due to strong winds, the fog has dissipated and visibility has improved after many days,” said Jenamani.

IMD has predicted that the maximum temperature will continue its rise and touch 21°C and the minimum temperature will hover around 6°C on Saturday.

“Cold wave and cold day conditions over northwest India, including Delhi, are very likely to abate gradually from Saturday,” said the IMD statement, adding that the maximum temperature is likely to rise by 3-5°C over most parts of Northwest India till February 2, before dropping once again.

According to the IMD, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely over Delhi and its neighbouring states from February 2-4 on account of an active western disturbance likely to affect Northwest India. “Starting from the night of February 3, the western disturbance is likely to affect the region. We can expect cloudy weather and drizzle during the night or morning,” said Jenamani.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality improved marginally on Friday but remained in the ‘poor’ category, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 215 as per Central Pollution Control Board’s daily 4 pm bulletin. The Capital’s AQI stood at 262 on Thursday.