DCW issues guidelines for police, Delhi University in IP College harassment case

The Delhi Commission for Women on Tuesday issued interim recommendations for the Delhi Police, Delhi University and Indraprastha College for Women, following its initial conversation with all stakeholders regarding the alleged sexual harassment incident which happened during the college’s annual festival. The DCW has given till April 18 to all authorities to implement them.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal said the commission expects strong action as per its recommendations. (HT Archive)

On March 28, a group of men allegedly scaled the walls and molested several students while raising slogans.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “Girls are sexually harassed in their own college fests and the authorities are not doing enough... We have given our report in the matter and I expect strong action.”

DCW found that Delhi Police registered an FIR in the matter on the date of the incident itself and the college forwarded 231 complaints and representations to it on April 4. The commission also found that four people were injured, and one student sustained a fracture.

The commission recommended that Delhi University and Delhi Police design a strategy to ensure adequate security before organising festivals, including a police permission and a meeting between the area station house officer and college principals.

DCW said that the police were unable to get clear CCTV footage of the incident even after 14 days, which should be done at the earliest.

“The commission has asked Delhi Police to collect full footage and identify and arrest all perpetrators,” said a DCW spokesperson.

Officials further recommended that the statement of all the survivors (women who sent complaints) should be recorded immediately and has questioned why the five arrested suspects were let go.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said they will add new evidence to the case after scanning CCTV footage. “The CCTV perusal is going on and we will add whatever new evidence we get. The suspects have also been added to the probe,” said Sagar Singh Kalsi, deputy commissioner of police (north).

