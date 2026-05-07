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DDA demolishes dargah in Mangolpuri, caretakers claim shrine was century old

The DDA clarified that an unauthorised portion of Dargah Panch Peeran was razed after obtaining approval from the religious committee and completing all legal formalities

Published on: May 07, 2026 04:04 am IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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An old dargah in west Delhi’s Mangolpuri Industrial Area Phase-II was largely demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) early Wednesday amid heavy police deployment, with authorities claiming it was an illegal encroachment on government land and caretakers insisting the shrine was over 100 years old.

Advocate Anas Tanwir told HT that he had sent a legal notice to the lieutenant governor, Delhi Police and DDA officials objecting to the demolition. (Representational i,mage)

The DDA identified the structure as Dargah Panch Peeran and said the demolition was carried out after obtaining approval from the religious committee and completing all legal formalities. However, the dargah’s caretakers alleged that the demolition was carried out without adequate notice and in violation of due process.

“This was done after getting due approval from the religious committee, with completion of all codal formalities, which established the said dargah as a patently blatant unauthorised construction on government land. The DDA had already served a show cause notice to the illegal occupants of the dargah in 2024 but their reply was not substantial. During the demolition drive, no damage was caused to any other assets at the site, since action was confined strictly to the identified encroached portion.” said a DDA spokesperson.

Advocate Anas Tanwir told HT that he had sent a legal notice to the lieutenant governor, Delhi Police and DDA officials objecting to the demolition.

The notice, issued on Wednesday, stated that the religious structure had existed peacefully for years and that any demolition without due process would violate Supreme Court guidelines.

 
delhi development authority demolition
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