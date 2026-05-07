DDA demolishes dargah in Mangolpuri, caretakers claim shrine was century old

An old dargah in west Delhi’s Mangolpuri Industrial Area Phase-II was largely demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) early Wednesday amid heavy police deployment, with authorities claiming it was an illegal encroachment on government land and caretakers insisting the shrine was over 100 years old.

Advocate Anas Tanwir told HT that he had sent a legal notice to the lieutenant governor, Delhi Police and DDA officials objecting to the demolition. (Representational i,mage)

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The DDA identified the structure as Dargah Panch Peeran and said the demolition was carried out after obtaining approval from the religious committee and completing all legal formalities. However, the dargah’s caretakers alleged that the demolition was carried out without adequate notice and in violation of due process.

“This was done after getting due approval from the religious committee, with completion of all codal formalities, which established the said dargah as a patently blatant unauthorised construction on government land. The DDA had already served a show cause notice to the illegal occupants of the dargah in 2024 but their reply was not substantial. During the demolition drive, no damage was caused to any other assets at the site, since action was confined strictly to the identified encroached portion.” said a DDA spokesperson.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Delhi Police, three police teams were deployed at the site from around 6am as the demolition began. Police said a few locals attempted to protest but were removed from the area. Officers added that around 90% of the structure had been demolished. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Delhi Police, three police teams were deployed at the site from around 6am as the demolition began. Police said a few locals attempted to protest but were removed from the area. Officers added that around 90% of the structure had been demolished. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Maqbool Hasan, the incharge of the dargah, disputed the DDA’s claims and said the shrine had existed for generations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maqbool Hasan, the incharge of the dargah, disputed the DDA’s claims and said the shrine had existed for generations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “My father and his father… we have all taken care of this dargah which is more than 100 years old. We were not provided with any proper notice this week. Policemen came around 4-5am and threatened us. I even begged the SHO to stop and wait till proper court proceedings but he threatened to arrest me. Now, the dargah is almost demolished,” Hasan said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My father and his father… we have all taken care of this dargah which is more than 100 years old. We were not provided with any proper notice this week. Policemen came around 4-5am and threatened us. I even begged the SHO to stop and wait till proper court proceedings but he threatened to arrest me. Now, the dargah is almost demolished,” Hasan said. {{/usCountry}}

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Advocate Anas Tanwir told HT that he had sent a legal notice to the lieutenant governor, Delhi Police and DDA officials objecting to the demolition.

The notice, issued on Wednesday, stated that the religious structure had existed peacefully for years and that any demolition without due process would violate Supreme Court guidelines.

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