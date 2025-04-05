DDA files Yamuna floodplains encroachment list

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that they have reclaimed around 1,459 acres or 590 hectares of the encroached land on Yamuna floodplains in 2024. The list of encroachments also includes 32 large plots on an area of 1.3 lakh sqms. (Hindustan Times)

However, over 123 hectares is still encroached upon on the 22km Wazirabad-Yamuna Khadar stretch.

The list shared with the NGT by DDA on April 2 included 27 major encroachments on the stretch, including jhuggis, temples, gurdwaras, mosques, gaushalas, akharas, and workshops. The prominent structures include the Ladakh Budh Vihar Monastery market, Aruna Nagar and Nigambodh Ghat and the Hindon Sarovar near the DND flyway. The government structures include a Boat Club office, a DJB pump house, an MCD toilet, a DUSIB shelter and a gas agency’s building.

The list of encroachments also includes 32 large plots on an area of 1.3 lakh sqms and agricultural or jhuggi land over 10 lakh sqms.

The NGT has been hearing multiple pleas on encroachments on the Yamuna floodplains, subsequently seeking action from the DDA, the land-owning body to both demarcate and protect the floodplains.

The tribunal, on February 6, had rapped the DDA for not complying with its 2019 order on removal of encroachments from Yamuna floodplains. NGT said that despite orders by the tribunal, Delhi high court and the Supreme Court, the floodplains in Delhi were still encroached upon.

Referring to the action taken so far, DDA said the demolished structures include religious structures, pucca houses, an akhada, cultivated land, jhuggis, cattle sheds, parking spaces, and rickshaw charging stations.

Further, DDA said some encroachments were still a subject matter of court proceedings, thus immediate action in some cases is not possible. “It may, however, be pertinent to mention here that an order of status quo has been passed in some of the matters, due to which no action can be taken on the site till a final decision is taken,” the submission mentioned.