Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

DDA files Yamuna floodplains encroachment list

ByJasjeev Gandhiok
Apr 05, 2025 05:30 AM IST

DDA reclaimed 1,459 acres of Yamuna floodplain land but 123 hectares remain encroached. NGT demands action on ongoing encroachments despite court orders.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that they have reclaimed around 1,459 acres or 590 hectares of the encroached land on Yamuna floodplains in 2024.

The list of encroachments also includes 32 large plots on an area of 1.3 lakh sqms. (Hindustan Times)
The list of encroachments also includes 32 large plots on an area of 1.3 lakh sqms. (Hindustan Times)

However, over 123 hectares is still encroached upon on the 22km Wazirabad-Yamuna Khadar stretch.

The list shared with the NGT by DDA on April 2 included 27 major encroachments on the stretch, including jhuggis, temples, gurdwaras, mosques, gaushalas, akharas, and workshops. The prominent structures include the Ladakh Budh Vihar Monastery market, Aruna Nagar and Nigambodh Ghat and the Hindon Sarovar near the DND flyway. The government structures include a Boat Club office, a DJB pump house, an MCD toilet, a DUSIB shelter and a gas agency’s building.

The list of encroachments also includes 32 large plots on an area of 1.3 lakh sqms and agricultural or jhuggi land over 10 lakh sqms.

The NGT has been hearing multiple pleas on encroachments on the Yamuna floodplains, subsequently seeking action from the DDA, the land-owning body to both demarcate and protect the floodplains.

The tribunal, on February 6, had rapped the DDA for not complying with its 2019 order on removal of encroachments from Yamuna floodplains. NGT said that despite orders by the tribunal, Delhi high court and the Supreme Court, the floodplains in Delhi were still encroached upon.

Referring to the action taken so far, DDA said the demolished structures include religious structures, pucca houses, an akhada, cultivated land, jhuggis, cattle sheds, parking spaces, and rickshaw charging stations.

Further, DDA said some encroachments were still a subject matter of court proceedings, thus immediate action in some cases is not possible. “It may, however, be pertinent to mention here that an order of status quo has been passed in some of the matters, due to which no action can be taken on the site till a final decision is taken,” the submission mentioned.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / DDA files Yamuna floodplains encroachment list
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On