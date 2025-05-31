The Delhi Development Authority is planning to auction commercial spaces in various green areas in the city in order to attract more visitors. The sites include a concept-based bus kitchen cafe at the Yamuna Vatika in central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar, Garden Cafe and Container Cafe inside the Asita Park in ITO, and a temporary market in Baansera near Birsa Munda Chowk. DDA invites bids to auction commercial spots in green areas in Delhi

The authority will also offer maintenance responsibility of three new sports complexes in Dwarka to a firm.

DDA has invited investors for an e-auction of these commercial spaces in eco-sensitive locations, registration for which began on Friday, officials said. The last date for registration and EMD (earnest money deposit) submission is June 26.

“This initiative comes alongside our broader efforts to enhance public engagement with green spaces, while also providing low-barrier commercial opportunities, which is the LG’s vision. The idea is to blend nature with high-concept spaces that are eco-friendly and promote sustainability. The properties are strategically located with ready infrastructure, making them plug-and-play models for fast deployment,” a DDA official said.

At the Bus Kitchen Cafe at Yamuna Vatika, an end-of-life retired DTC bus has been transformed into a quick-service kitchen or cafe. The project aims to use these buses as food trucks and reduce scrapping waste.

The Garden Cafe in Asita park is being operated briefly as an open-air and tented dining space that will be allocated to a new vendor. The Container Cafe is also up for bidding, where modular structures made of recycled shipping containers are being offered. These are specifically tailored for food and beverage ventures or lifestyle retail segments along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

For eco-conscious retailers and organic producers, the temporary bazaar at Baansera is designed as a curated market for products like organic food, sustainable fashion, handloom and handicrafts.

Meanwhile, DDA is also looking for operators to operate and maintain three new sports complexes in Dwarka. The complex in Sector 8 has been developed as a specialised centre of excellence (CoE) for wrestling, boxing, Judo, and Karate. The one in Sector 19 is an established CoE for tennis and shooting, and in Sector 23 for hockey and football.

“The vision is to focus on inclusivity, excellence, sustainability, and long-term development of sports. DDA aims to establish specialised CoEs for different sports at selected facilities, providing high-performance training environments for athletes,” the DDA document inviting applicants mentioned.

Officials said that the selected agency will initially have to maintain the facilities for two years and ensure regular coaching and training for all available sports facilities. While the sports complex in Sector 8 was inaugurated earlier this month, the other two are expected to be ready soon.