DDA, NBCC to redevelop staff quarters in Old Rajinder Nagar, Safdarjung Development Area

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NBCC (India) Limited for the redevelopment of old staff quarters in Old Rajinder Nagar and Safdarjung Development Area, senior officials said. The project will be undertaken in accordance with the provisions of Delhi Master Plan 2021 (HT)

The project will be undertaken in accordance with the provisions of Delhi Master Plan 2021. Under the agreement, NBCC will be responsible for executing the redevelopment works as part of efforts to optimise land use and upgrade existing housing infrastructure.

Officials said the redevelopment aims to replace aging residential units with planned housing that aligns with current urban planning norms. “The project will be carried out as per MPD guidelines, ensuring compliance with planning and development controls,” a DDA official said, asking not to be named.

An NBCC representative said the agency will oversee planning and execution in coordination with DDA to ensure timely delivery.

In a related development, DDA and NBCC recently formalised a supplementary MoU extending their existing partnership for Bharat Vandana Park in Sector 20, Dwarka, which has been under construction for around five years now. The agreement allows NBCC to continue as the project management consultant for the park.

The extended arrangement also entrusts NBCC with interim operations and maintenance (O&M) responsibilities during the park’s phased opening. This includes selection and on-boarding of a dedicated O&M agency. NBCC will provide implementation support for two years after on-boarding, including a one-year defect liability period.

Officials said the arrangement is aimed at ensuring continuity in execution, quality control and structured operational management of the park as remaining development works progress.