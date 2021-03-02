DDA to change land use of 31 acres for redevelopment project

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has initiated the process to change the land use of three plots, spread over 31 acres, including 19 acres of green space, in the heart of the city. It is learnt that this is being done for the Centre’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project, but there isn’t an official word on the same.

The land use of 101.1 acres was changed in 2019 for the approximately ₹14,000 crore project.

The land-owning agency invited the public’s comment on the proposed change.As per the public notice put out by the DDA, land use of two land parcels of 9.5 acres each, earmarked as district park, is being changed to government office. To compensate for the green space, where a government office complex is proposed, land use of 12.58 acres earmarked for government office will be developed as a district park.

“The land use change is related to the redevelopment project. DDA is only responsible for changing the land use,” said a senior DDA official.

As part of the Central Vista redevelopment, the Centre plans to construct a new Parliament House building (construction work has already started), a common central secretariat and redevelopment of Central Vista precinct (work for which has also started). The entire project is slated for 2024 completion.

The land parcels where government offices will come up are located close to where the Prime Minister’s new residence is proposed as per the redevelopment plan. Spread over 15 acres, the PM’s residence is proposed on Dalhousie Road.

A senior DDA official said, “The land use of a 12.58 acre land parcel will be changed from government to district park. There are no major offices located on this land parcel.”

Also Read | ₹5,000-crore plan to deal with traffic around redeveloped govt colonies

Apart from central Delhi, the DDA has also proposed land use change of two land parcels measuring 4 acres and 2.54 acres from residential to recreational in Civil Lines.

“People will have to send their suggestions or objections within the next 30 days. There will be a board of inquiry if we get objections from the public regarding the change of land use. The proposal will be tabled again in the authority meeting before being sent to the Union housing and urban affairs ministry for notification and amendment in the Master Plan of Delhi-2021,” said the official.

Kanchi Kohli, environment campaigner and researcher with the Centre for Policy Research, said, “The government continues to adopt a piecemeal approach for both land use change and the environmental approvals related to the Central Vista project. The inappropriateness of this process has been also clearly recorded in the dissenting judgment of the Supreme Court. This fresh notice for land use change once again brings to light that earmarked public, green and recreational spaces are being converted to high security, gated infrastructure only for government use. The proposal includes conversion of government and residential land into recreational use, but the implications of that need to be understood.”