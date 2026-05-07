New Delhi, The Delhi Disaster Management Authourity on Thursday issued eviction notices to residents of Yamuna Bazar in Kashmere Gate area. DDMA issues eviction notices to Yamuna Bazar residents, warns of demolition

A 15-day period has been accorded to the residents to remove their belongings and vacate the area voluntarily, failing which, a demolition drive will be undertaken to clear the "encroachment", according to the notice.

"An illegal encroachment in the form a residential cluster having approximately 310 dwellings at Yamuna Bazar within the wall along the banks of Yamuna in the O-Zone comprising floodplain land owned by DDA is in existence," the DDMA notice said.

"The same is being inundated during Yamuna floods every year thereby posing a serious threat to the loss of human life, cattle and property," it added.

In exercise of powers under Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the DDMA directed those residing on the encroached area at the Yamuna bank to vacate the premises immediately within 15 days from the date of issuance of the notice.

Failure to comply will invite a demolition drive by authorities without further notice, the DDMA said.

The O-Zone along the Yamuna is designated as a protected, no-construction floodplain which is under the management of Delhi Development Authourity .

The action comes a week after Delhi Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu chaired a detailed review with DDA officials on the progress of rejuvenation works in Yamuna Bazar area, following a visit to the area along with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta last month.

Sandhu directed officials to ensure robust flood mitigation measures in the area to ensure long-term resilience.

The low-lying area of Yamuna Bazar along the Ring Road is prone to waterlogging during the monsoon, with floodwater inundating the main road, and hampering traffic movement.

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